Joe Simone’s Post Road Plaza facing foreclosure

Wilmington Trust suing owners of Port Chester shopping center

Mar.March 03, 2022 11:32 AM
TRD Staff
260-262 Boston Post Road in Port Chester and Simone Development Companies' Joe Simone (RIPCO, Simone Development)

Joe Simone’s shopping center in Port Chester could be sold off as a bank has filed a $15.75 million foreclosure action against the retail hub.

Wilmington Trust sued Simone and Post Road Realty in Westchester Supreme Court last month, according to the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals. The bank is asking for the Post Road Plaza shopping center at 260-262 Boston Post Road to be sold and for a receiver to be appointed.

In 2017, Simone Development Companies consolidated and refinanced two loans with Natixis Real Estate Capital for $15.75 million. The loans were personally guaranteed by Joe Simone and assigned to Wilmington.

According to Wilmington, Post Road Realty stopped making monthly loan payments in May 2020, resulting in a default. Simone responded with a Covid-19 hardship declaration, which allowed for the suspension of foreclosure action against the property.

Wilmington, however, alleges the shopping center has too many commercial units to qualify for hardship under state law. Nevertheless, the center’s declaration prevented Wilmington from filing for foreclosure for almost three months.

Meanwhile, debt is piling up. In addition to the loan principal, Wilmington is seeking accrued interest and default interest totaling 8.32 percent and compounding monthly, as well as other fees and expenses, according to WestFair Online. A representative of the shopping center failed to respond to a request for comment from the publication.

The 60,000-square-foot shopping center in Port Chester includes an LA Fitness gym, Mattress Firm store and a number of restaurants.

Last month, Simone’s firm had a more positive experience in the market, buying most of an 81,000-square-foot commercial condo building at 459 East 149th Street in the Woodstock neighborhood of the Bronx for $32 million. Triangle Equities was the seller of the condo, which included 49,750 square feet of retail and office space and 47,000 square feet of parking.

[WestFair] — Holden Walter-Warner




