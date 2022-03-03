Former Peloton CEO John Foley is hitting the brakes on an East Hampton estate mere months after picking up the waterfront property.

Foley and his wife, Jill, are quietly marketing their estate at 442 Further Lane in East Hampton, the New York Post reported. While there are no online listings for the property, they are reportedly shopping the home at a loss.

The report indicates the couple is quickly changing gears on the Hamptons home. The property went into contract on the home in September and the couple purchased it for $55 million in December.

The property was on the market for less than a month before Foley went into contract on the place. Francis Fleetwood designed the 6,100-square-foot home, which sits on four acres and has more than 400 feet of oceanfront with direct beach access.

The home includes five bedrooms and five-plus bathrooms. The main floor has a primary suite with his-and-hers ensuite bathrooms, a walk-in closet and a sundeck, while the second floor includes more sundecks and bedrooms with ocean views.

The exterior of the home includes a covered seating area, a gunite pool and spa, and a detached garage.

Prior to Foley closing on the Further Lane estate, he and his wife listed a home at 12 Koala Lane in East Hampton for $4.5 million. The couple purchased the home five years earlier from developer Billy Macklowe, son of Macklowe Properties founder Harry Macklowe. The home was sold for more than its ask two months ago, according to the Post, but is now being marketed as a summer rental.

It’s been a rough ride for Peloton, which has been struggling on the stock market for months. Foley departed from his executive post last month, replaced by former Netflix and Spotify executive Barry McCarthy. The former CEO is continuing on as executive chairman.

Foley sold about $50 million of shares to the Michael Dell-backed MSD Partners, according to a securities filing reported by the Wall Street Journal. Foley sold nearly $100 million in stock last year, though he still has enough shares to maintain effective control of the company.

Shares of the company have lost about 80 percent of their value in the past year, trading near pre-pandemic levels despite a tripling of revenue, the Journal reported.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner