Hackensack weighs 268-unit project downtown

Developer may have to work around Bergen County Islamic Center

Mar.March 04, 2022 03:43 PM
TRD Staff
The Bergen County Islamic Center currently located at 78 Trinity Place in Hackensack – where the city is weighing a new project (LoopNet, iStock)

Hackensack is considering trading parking spots for affordable homes next to the city firehouse, despite the presence of a religious center in the development zone.

The City Council is weighing a proposal for 268 units, 60 of which would be affordable housing according to NorthJersey.com. The body recently introduced a measure for an amended redevelopment plan, which will have its next hearing in three weeks.

“We’ll be getting 60 affordable housing units within a stone’s throw of Main Street,” said Albert Dib, Hackensack’s director of redevelopment.

Preliminary designs include open space on Union Street. The city owns the lot. According to NorthJersey.com, the city is in talks with Capodagli Properties about the project.

Seemingly standing in the way is the Bergen County Islamic Center at 78 Trinity Place. The building was supposed to be sold as part of the development site. That has not happened, though, as some congregants filed a lawsuit to block the sale and have gathered more than 1,000 signatures on a petition.

Those congregants aim to keep both that building and one purchased a mile away at 720-730 Main Street.

The presence of the Islamic center isn’t going to deter development, according to NorthJersey.com. If sold, the center will be incorporated into the development. If not, it will be built around, subjecting congregants to noise, dust and other difficulties that come with proximity to a construction site.

Hackensack is proving to be a hotbed of development, although not everyone is feeling the benefits. A six-story, 130-unit luxury development proposed downtown is threatening to displace several store owners.

More than two dozen projects are in the works as part of the downtown revitalization.

[NorthJersey.com] — Holden Walter-Warner




