Open Menu

Airbnb “rentals” send money to Ukrainians in need

Users of the rental site look to help out Ukrainians under Russian attack

National Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 05, 2022 03:12 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Airbnb)

Airbnb is funneling money to Ukrainians in need.

Fortune Magazine is reporting hundreds of users of the popular real estate rental site looking to help out Ukrainians are “renting” rooms in some of the cities hardest hit by the Russian attack to get money to those who desperately need it.

And management at Airbnb has waived the fees it normally charges to buyers to ensure they get more money with each rental.

“We are so humbled by the inspiring generosity of our community during this moment of crisis,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the magazine. “Airbnb is temporarily waiving guest and host fees on bookings in Ukraine at this time.”

According to the report, after one person booked an Ainb apartment in Irbin, a city under attack just west of Kyiv, the host responded with thanks and an update on the war.

“Hope we will win and stop this horror,” they wrote. “Irpin town, where the apartment is located, is a hot point last 3 days. Our soldiers stopped three waves of Russian tanks moving to Kyiv in Irpin. And this is our glory.”

The owner of the apartment then promised to donate the money received to charity, noting that the apartment for rent would be used to house people who had lost their homes to the war.

Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky said on Thursday that his company would suspend its operations in Russia and Belarus to sanction the countries following the Russian invasion of Ukraine — which Belarus aided by allowing Russian troops to amass along its border with Ukraine.

Since the invasion began, more than a million people have fled Ukraine, and Airbnb has volunteered up to 100,000 homes to house refugees, according to the report, which noted that Airbnb has reached out to 14 governments to collaborate on the project.

According to company, more than 350,000 people have visited its site to either donate or become a host for refugees.

[Fortune Magazine] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AirbnbdonationsRussiaUkraine

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Hermès is closing its stores in Russia. (Getty)
    High-end retailers closing stores in Russia, pausing sales
    High-end retailers closing stores in Russia, pausing sales
    Ilya Kovalchuk and 10 Frick Drive in Alpine, New Jersey (Getty, Signature Realty NJ/Michelle Pais Group)
    Devilish listing: Former NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk selling NJ mansion
    Devilish listing: Former NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk selling NJ mansion
    (iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    As Russians seek a haven for assets, access to U.S. real estate won’t be easy
    As Russians seek a haven for assets, access to U.S. real estate won’t be easy
    Here’s where wealthy Russians have owned trophy real estate in the US
    Here’s where wealthy Russians have owned trophy real estate in the US
    Here’s where wealthy Russians have owned trophy real estate in the US
    A photo illustration of the Russian Team Room at 150 West 57th Street (Trip Advisor, iStock)
    Diners not Russian to Tea Room
    Diners not Russian to Tea Room
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.