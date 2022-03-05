Open Menu

“Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann’s home hits market for $20M

Gramercy Park townhome's was remade under "The Great Gatsby" director's direction

New York Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 05, 2022 02:23 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Baz Luhrmann’s screening room. (Corcoran)

Yes, you can-can-can buy Baz Luhrmann’s house!

The award-winning “Moulin Rouge” director has placed the Gramercy Park townhouse with views of Stuyvesant Square Park on the market for $500 short of $20 million.

The New York Post is reporting the personal touch of the Australian-born director of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic can be seen throughout the five-story townhouse he purchased in 2017 for $13.5 million and remade in 2019.

The Great Gatsby-era six-bedroom, five-bath home built in 1925 has 8,500 square feet of living space behind its 28-foot-wide walls on E. 17th Street. It has high ceilings throughout, along with original features including its molding, five fireplaces, arched doorways, skylights and a grand, winding staircase.

The backyard can be reached from an eat-in kitchen that features a butler’s pantry, painted pine cabinetry and marble countertops, according to the publication.

The “Strictly Ballroom” directed could show his favorite movies to friends in a basement screening room that can be accessed through a door beneath the staircase or by elevator from inside the home. There’s also an additional bedroom nearby, the newspaper reports.

The home’s primary bedroom is located in the rear of the parlor level, has an ensuite bathroom, private terrace and walk-in closet, according to the listing.

From the outside, passers-by can admire the three-bay facade with round-arched doors and windows, a cast-iron balcony and a paneled cornice.

The third floor consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with the laundry room and a sitting room. The fourth floor is a standalone suite with a a bedroom and a bathroom, bar, gym, and living room, according to the report.

Renowned jazz tenor saxophonist Clifford Jordan and his wife Sandy Jordan, lived in that fourth-floor studio in the home for decades before Luhrmann bought the home, according to the Post.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    GramercyNYC townhouseResidential Real EstateStar

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Montecito mansion featured in the movie "Scarface" is on the market. (Realtor.com)
    California mansion featured in “Scarface” hits market for $40M
    California mansion featured in “Scarface” hits market for $40M
    BEB Capital CEO Lee Brodsky and 30 Ivy at 312-316 East 30th Street (Streeteasy, BEB Capital)
    BEB acquires Kips Bay mixed-use for $55M
    BEB acquires Kips Bay mixed-use for $55M
    10B at 1060 Fifth Avenue and photo illustration of Bruce Gelb (Zillow, Getty, iStock)
    Please, buy my co-op: Fifth Ave home for sale (again) for $45M off initial ask
    Please, buy my co-op: Fifth Ave home for sale (again) for $45M off initial ask
    Ilya Kovalchuk and 10 Frick Drive in Alpine, New Jersey (Getty, Signature Realty NJ/Michelle Pais Group)
    Devilish listing: Former NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk selling NJ mansion
    Devilish listing: Former NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk selling NJ mansion
    The Pear Brothers with the Blair House in Sutton Place (Google Maps, Pearsfoundation)
    William Pears picks up 62 condos for $25M
    William Pears picks up 62 condos for $25M
    Home shopping in the suburbs? Listings still scant
    Home shopping in the suburbs? Listings still scant
    Home shopping in the suburbs? Listings still scant
    Clockwise from top left: Robert Reffkin, Corcoran; David Walker, Triplemint; Bess Friedman, Brown Harris Stevens; Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman; Pam Liebman, Corcoran; Frederick Peters, Coldwell Banker Warburg
    Resi royalty: Ranking Manhattan’s top residential brokerages of 2021
    Resi royalty: Ranking Manhattan’s top residential brokerages of 2021
    7 Fairfield Pond Lane (Bates Masi Architects)
    Oceanfront estate in Hamptons fetches $50M
    Oceanfront estate in Hamptons fetches $50M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.