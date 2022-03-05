Yes, you can-can-can buy Baz Luhrmann’s house!

The award-winning “Moulin Rouge” director has placed the Gramercy Park townhouse with views of Stuyvesant Square Park on the market for $500 short of $20 million.

The New York Post is reporting the personal touch of the Australian-born director of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic can be seen throughout the five-story townhouse he purchased in 2017 for $13.5 million and remade in 2019.

The Great Gatsby-era six-bedroom, five-bath home built in 1925 has 8,500 square feet of living space behind its 28-foot-wide walls on E. 17th Street. It has high ceilings throughout, along with original features including its molding, five fireplaces, arched doorways, skylights and a grand, winding staircase.

The backyard can be reached from an eat-in kitchen that features a butler’s pantry, painted pine cabinetry and marble countertops, according to the publication.

The “Strictly Ballroom” directed could show his favorite movies to friends in a basement screening room that can be accessed through a door beneath the staircase or by elevator from inside the home. There’s also an additional bedroom nearby, the newspaper reports.

The home’s primary bedroom is located in the rear of the parlor level, has an ensuite bathroom, private terrace and walk-in closet, according to the listing.

From the outside, passers-by can admire the three-bay facade with round-arched doors and windows, a cast-iron balcony and a paneled cornice.

The third floor consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with the laundry room and a sitting room. The fourth floor is a standalone suite with a a bedroom and a bathroom, bar, gym, and living room, according to the report.

Renowned jazz tenor saxophonist Clifford Jordan and his wife Sandy Jordan, lived in that fourth-floor studio in the home for decades before Luhrmann bought the home, according to the Post.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli