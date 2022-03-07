Open Menu

30 Front Street led Brooklyn luxury market surge

Fortis condo development tops luxury list — again

New York /
Mar.March 07, 2022 04:45 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: 30 Front Street and 90 Furman Street in Brooklyn (Douglas Elliman, iStock)

Brooklyn’s luxury market notched a banner week with 30 Front Street again at the front of the pack.

Unit 25A went under contract last week after asking over $8.2 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on deals in the borough closing for $2 million or more. The condo is a four-bedroom, 3,363-square-foot unit with a 429-square-foot terrace.

Unit 25A at 30 Front Street (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 33-story building has topped the luxury market at least four times since February. Unit 24A was Brooklyn’s second priciest unit last week, asking just under $7 million for a smaller floor plan and terrace than 25A.

Read more

Unit N212 at 90 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights was the second priciest unit to go under contract last week, asking $4.8 million.

Unit N212 at 90 Furman Street (Compass)

Built in 2015, the 3,081-square-foot condo has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large private terrace overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park with views of One World Trade. It also has 19-foot ceilings and a marble powder room.

The building has two lobbies and two fitness centers. A 2,890-square-foot condo at 90 Furman led the borough’s luxury contracts in September after asking $4.5 million.

Contracts signed last week nearly doubled over the week before, to 40 from 21. Of those, 24 were condos, three co-ops and 13 townhouses.

Asking prices topped $122 million, a significant increase of the $77 million from the week prior. The average price per square foot continued to fall, down to $1,425 from $1,460. The average two weeks ago was $1,528. On average, homes sat on the market for 221 days and did not receive a discount.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklyncompassResidential

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    David Rubenstein with 25 Kent Avenue (Rubenstein, Google Maps)
    Rubenstein reels in $178M refi at 25 Kent
    Rubenstein reels in $178M refi at 25 Kent
    Compass taps former Corcoran exec to lead Hawaii outpost
    Compass taps former Corcoran exec to lead Hawaii outpost
    Compass taps former Corcoran exec to lead Hawaii outpost
    Clockwise from top left: Robert Reffkin, Corcoran; David Walker, Triplemint; Bess Friedman, Brown Harris Stevens; Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman; Pam Liebman, Corcoran; Frederick Peters, Coldwell Banker Warburg
    Resi royalty: Ranking Manhattan’s top residential brokerages of 2021
    Resi royalty: Ranking Manhattan’s top residential brokerages of 2021
    (Nelligan White Architects, Emporis, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Affordable housing tops outer-borough loans with $1.4B for NYCHA upgrades
    Affordable housing tops outer-borough loans with $1.4B for NYCHA upgrades
    Aby Rosen of RFR Holding and 175-225 Third Street in Gowanus (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
    Aby Rosen’s RFR plans 375-unit Gowanus building
    Aby Rosen’s RFR plans 375-unit Gowanus building
    Airbnb's Brian Chesky (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Airbnb to offer housing for 100K Ukrainian refugees
    Airbnb to offer housing for 100K Ukrainian refugees
    17 Prospect Park W and architect Montrose W. Morris (Zillow, Brownstoner)
    Century-old Park Slope mansion tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Century-old Park Slope mansion tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Rihanna in front of 182 Flatbush Avenue (Getty Images, LoopNet)
    Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty coming to Brooklyn
    Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty coming to Brooklyn
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.