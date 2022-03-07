Brooklyn’s luxury market notched a banner week with 30 Front Street again at the front of the pack.

Unit 25A went under contract last week after asking over $8.2 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on deals in the borough closing for $2 million or more. The condo is a four-bedroom, 3,363-square-foot unit with a 429-square-foot terrace.

The 33-story building has topped the luxury market at least four times since February. Unit 24A was Brooklyn’s second priciest unit last week, asking just under $7 million for a smaller floor plan and terrace than 25A.

Unit N212 at 90 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights was the second priciest unit to go under contract last week, asking $4.8 million.

Built in 2015, the 3,081-square-foot condo has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large private terrace overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park with views of One World Trade. It also has 19-foot ceilings and a marble powder room.

The building has two lobbies and two fitness centers. A 2,890-square-foot condo at 90 Furman led the borough’s luxury contracts in September after asking $4.5 million.

Contracts signed last week nearly doubled over the week before, to 40 from 21. Of those, 24 were condos, three co-ops and 13 townhouses.

Asking prices topped $122 million, a significant increase of the $77 million from the week prior. The average price per square foot continued to fall, down to $1,425 from $1,460. The average two weeks ago was $1,528. On average, homes sat on the market for 221 days and did not receive a discount.