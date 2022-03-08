Open Menu

Hines’ Russian assets among commercial stakes imperiled by Ukraine invasion

Houston-based investment firm valued assets in Russia at $2.9B

National /
Mar.March 08, 2022 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jeffrey Hines, chairman, Hines (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the two-week mark, shockwaves from the war are reaching major commercial players with projects in Vladimir Putin’s country.

Hines is among them, counting assets valued at $2.9 billion in Russia prior to the invasion, the Wall Street Journal reported. While many real estate companies are cutting ties and ceasing operations in Russia for the time being, the Houston-based Hines has condemned the invasion and only gone so far as to say it will stop making new investments in the country.

“We do, however, have commitments made to our investors, partners, tenants and lenders and we are in discussions with them to determine the best path forward,” Hines told the outlet.

The firm’s dealings in Russia account for 1.8 percent of its total portfolio of assets under management, which is valued at $160 billion. The company employs 250 people in the country.

Hines first started investing in post-Soviet Russia in the early 1990s with an apartment and office building known as Park Place Moscow. According to the Journal, the investment firm has developed outlet shopping centers in major cities, as well as three office buildings and an industrial park, along with other commercial properties.

Read more

Hines isn’t alone in sticking it out in Russia, at least so far. A fund managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing owns the Galleria mall in St. Petersburg, as well as the Metropolis mall in Moscow. It owns a 50 percent stake in the latter; Hines and Calpers purchased a stake in the mall from the Morgan Stanley fund.

According to Knight Frank data reported by the Journal, 2.2 percent of investments in Russia’s commercial real estate sector in the first three quarters of 2021 came from foreigners. That’s the lowest level of foreign investment activity in the country since at least 2009.

Knight Frank and Savills are among those who have backed away from the country amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Though its assets in Russia represent almost 2 percent of its total assets, one expert told the outlet Hines’ keeping business in the country could spur social consequences or political blowback.

“The question now is reputation risk,” Cedrik Lachance, head of research for real-estate analytics firm Green Street, told the Journal.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatehinesRussia

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rod Kritsberg with 446 Broadway (KPG, Google Maps, iStock)
    KPG scores $64M refi for Soho office building
    KPG scores $64M refi for Soho office building
    Brandon Hoy, co-owner, Roberta's Pizza, in front of 240 Fort Pond Road in Montauk (Heritage Radio Network, Compass, iStock)
    Brooklyn pizza mainstay making Montauk debut
    Brooklyn pizza mainstay making Montauk debut
    Jose Armario, chief executive officer, Bojangles (University of Miami Alumni Association, iStock)
    Bojangles to make tri-state area debut
    Bojangles to make tri-state area debut
    Sima Bahous, executive director, UN Women, in front of 220 East 42nd Street (UN Women, LoopNet)
    SL Green keeps 85K sf tenant at Daily News building
    SL Green keeps 85K sf tenant at Daily News building
    MCR's Tyler Morse (MCR, Marriot)
    Times Square Sheraton trades to MCR for $356M – a nearly $400M loss
    Times Square Sheraton trades to MCR for $356M – a nearly $400M loss
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    David Rubenstein with 25 Kent Avenue (Rubenstein, Google Maps)
    Rubenstein reels in $178M refi at 25 Kent
    Rubenstein reels in $178M refi at 25 Kent
    Knight Frank senior partner Alistair Elliott and Savills Group CEO Mark Ridley (Getty, City A.M., iStock)
    Major CRE firms back away from Russia
    Major CRE firms back away from Russia
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.