Open Menu

SL Green keeps 85K sf tenant at Daily News building

UN Women renews for 10 years at Midtown office tower

New York /
Mar.March 08, 2022 09:45 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Sima Bahous, executive director, UN Women, in front of 220 East 42nd Street (UN Women, LoopNet)

After a busted sale during the pandemic, SL Green is sticking around at the Daily News building, and so is a sizable United Nations tenant.

UN Women renewed more than 85,000 square feet at 220 East 42nd Street, the office landlord announced. The organization, which works on policies and programs dedicated to women’s human rights, occupies floors 17-20 at the building.

Jodi Pulice and Greg Smith of JRT Realty represented UN Women, along with Chris Helgesen of Cushman & Wakefield. SL Green was represented by a Cushman & Wakefield team including Tara Stacom and Harry Blair.

The asking rent for the space has not been disclosed. The lease is one of 26 the office landlord signed in the first two months of the year, spanning more than 452,000 square feet across its portfolio.

Read more

The lease renewal is one of the biggest transactions for SL Green at the building following a dispute with Jacob Chetrit, a result of one of the biggest office deals to go bust during the pandemic.

SL Green dropped the lawsuit it filed in May 2020 to recover a $35 million deposit from escrow. Chetrit had agreed to buy the 1.1 million-square-foot building in September 2019 for $814 million. But SL Green claimed the developer couldn’t find financing or close the deal by the deadline after the pandemic hit.

SL Green ultimately held on to the property, proceeding to refinance it with a $510 million mortgage from Aareal Capital Corp., Citi and Credit Agricole in the summer of 2020. The Commercial Observer reported a Korean real estate fund purchased a 49 percent stake in the building in July 2021.

Office availability in Manhattan reached a high point in February, with slightly less than 94 million square feet available for rent, according to a Colliers report. The availability rate hit 17.4 percent, up 74 percent from the start of the pandemic.

SL Green had one of the largest lease deals of the month in Manhattan, signing AlphaSights to a 236,000-square-foot lease at 100 Park Avenue.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice LeasingSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    MCR's Tyler Morse (MCR, Marriot)
    Times Square Sheraton trades to MCR for $356M
    Times Square Sheraton trades to MCR for $356M
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    David Rubenstein with 25 Kent Avenue (Rubenstein, Google Maps)
    Rubenstein reels in $178M refi at 25 Kent
    Rubenstein reels in $178M refi at 25 Kent
    Knight Frank senior partner Alistair Elliott and Savills Group CEO Mark Ridley (Getty, City A.M., iStock)
    Major CRE firms back away from Russia
    Major CRE firms back away from Russia
    Todd English in front of 15 Park Row (ToddEnglish.com, CityRealty)
    Todd English cooking up eatery at 15 Park Row
    Todd English cooking up eatery at 15 Park Row
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.