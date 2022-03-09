Open Menu

SL Green nears deal for Park Avenue office tower

REIT in late-stage talks to buy 450 Park Ave around $440M

New York /
Mar.March 09, 2022 10:00 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Marc Holliday and 450 Park Avenue (SL Green Realty, 450ParkAve.com, iStock)

In a sign of how far New York office values have come, Manhattan’s largest office landlord may be back in the business of buying after high prices forced it to the sidelines for several years.

SL Green Realty is in late-stage talks to buy the Plaza District office tower at 450 Park Avenue from Oxford Properties and Crown Acquisitions, people with knowledge of the talks told The Real Deal.

The price is around $440 million, a big discount to the $545 million Oxford and Crown paid when they purchased the 33-story skyscraper during the headier days of 2014.

If the deal goes through it would be a telling indicator from one of the city’s biggest players. SL Green hasn’t bought an office building since late 2018, when it agreed to buy a majority stake in the Hudson Yards-area building at 460 West 34th Street.

A spokesperson for SL Green declined to comment on the negotiations. Representatives for Oxford, the real estate arm of the Canadian pension plan OMERS, and the Chera family’s Crown Acquisitions did not respond to requests for comment.

The two owners teamed up in 2014 as the city’s investment-sales market was approaching its height to buy the 1970s-era skyscraper from Keith Rubenstein’s Somerset Partners and a family trust of British investor and racehorse owner Michael Tabor, who themselves had paid more than $500 million for the tower at the height of the previous boom in 2007.

At the time, Oxford and Crown assigned roughly half of the 330,000-square-foot building’s value to the retail at the base of the tower sitting at the corner of Park Avenue and East 57th Street. The owners recently inked a 17,000-square-foot retail lease with Florida-based BankUnited for its Manhattan flagship.

Oxford and Crown put the building up for sale with CBRE’s Darcy Stacom and Bill Shannahan. Aby Rosen’s RFR Realty was also in the mix at one point to purchase the tower, sources said.

SL Green has been far more active as a seller than as a buyer recently, funneling proceeds from its property sales into the stock-buyback program it initiated in 2016. The program is authorized to purchase up to $3.5 billion of shares.

The REIT repositioned its last acquisition on West 34th Street and leased the building to Amazon and First Republic Bank before selling the property — rebranded as 410 Tenth Avenue — in 2020 for nearly $1 billion.

The sale represented a dichotomy in the Manhattan office market: updated, stabilized buildings leased to quality tenants can still command top-dollar in the sales market. Older buildings, however, are struggling to compete.




    crown acquisitionsOxford Properties GroupSL Green Realty

    Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO, SL Green Realty Corp. (SL Green Realty Corp.)
    Real estate bragging rights reach new heights
    Andrew Penson and SL Green in fight to control Times Square hotel
    Andrew Penson and SL Green in fight to control Times Square hotel
    Boston Properties’ Owen Thomas, Vornado Realty Trust’s Steve Roth, Paramount Group’s Albert Behler, SL Green’s Marc Holliday and Empire Real Estate Trust’s Tony Malkin (iStock, slgreen.com, vno.com, paramount-group.com, esrtreit.com, LinkedIn)
    Office landlords profess optimism despite dip in occupancy
    Powerful New York real estate firms and families, including Douglas Durst and Bill Rudin, have donated money to Eric Adams (Getty / Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Eric Adams’ cup runneth over with real estate cash
    690 Madison Avenue,SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and Ashkenazy Aqcuisition's Ben Ashkenazy (Photos via SL Green, Google Maps)
    SL Green looks to foreclose on Ashkenazy’s 690 Madison
    Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
    Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
    Vornado chairman Steven Roth and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Getty, iStock)
    Vornado, SL Green CEOs pocket dividends on shares they don’t own
    David Schonbraun (SL Green)
    SL Green investment chief David Schonbraun steps down
