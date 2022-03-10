Open Menu

Alexander, Altman and Eklund | Gomes teams mark Elliman’s ‘Billion Dollar Club’

Virtual Ellie Awards come after newly public company’s record-shattering year

National /
Mar.March 10, 2022 02:18 PM
By Harrison Connery
John Gomes, Josh and Matt Altman, Frederik Eklund, and Tal and Oren Alexander (Getty, The Alexander Team, Elliman, The Altman Brothers)

In 2021, Douglas Elliman notched a record-shattering year and red-hot debut as a publicly traded company.

The brokerage’s top teams also reached new heights: Three sold over $1 billion of real estate last year for the first time ever.

The inaugural members of The Billion Dollar Club were announced Tuesday as part of Douglas Elliman’s 2022 Ellie Awards. The top brokers include Alexander Team, led by Tal and Oren Alexander, the Eklund | Gomes Team, led by Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes, and The Altman Brothers Team, led by Joshua and Matthew Altman.

The brokerage said it totaled $51.2 billion in sales last year, an all-time record and near-doubling of the $29.6 billion sold in 2020. Last year also counted 59,500 sales and rental transactions nationwide.

Executive chairman Howard M. Lorber called it “a monumental year by any measurement.”

Elliman this year ranked teams and brokers by gross commission income, or CGI, and volume, as well as by team size for the first time.

Team Alexander won the National Award for the third year in a row, this time in the large team category.

Elliman did not release total sales volumes for teams, but the Eklund | Gomes Team’s website says their 2021 sales volume topped $4.5 billion. The team was not previously considered for the Ellies, but qualified for the awards with the advent of team size categories, winning the National Award for top sales volume across the whole company as a “mega” team size.

In New York City, the firm counted $16.3 billion in total closed sales volume, an increase of 117% from 2020.

Team Alexander finished with the highest volume and GCI in Manhattan. The top-performing individual broker by volume and GCI in Manhattan was Roger Erickson, while Ann Cutbill Lenane finished with the highest number of individual transactions.

In Florida, Elliman more than doubled its 2020 sales volume by closing on $14.6 billion of sales last year. Team Alexander led in GCI and volume for teams while Miami Beach-based Dina Goldentayer was the top agent by CGI and volume.

The brokerage sold over $7 billion of property in California last year, 48 percent more than in 2020. The Altman Brothers team won for volume and CGI. Juliette Hohnen was the top individual agent by CGI for the fourth year in a row, while Josh Flagg was the top agent by volume.




