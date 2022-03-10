Open Menu

JDS launches sales at Brooklyn’s highest tower

Rising more than 1,000 feet, the 93-story Brooklyn Tower is NYC’s tallest outside Manhattan

New York /
Mar.March 10, 2022 03:30 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Michael Stern and the Brooklyn Tower (The Brooklyn Tower)

Brooklyn’s first supertall is officially open for business.

Michael Stern’s JDS Development has launched sales at Brooklyn Tower, the 1,066-foot, 93-story skyscraper at 9 DeKalb Avenue. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is overseeing sales at the building, which is the city’s tallest outside Manhattan.

Prices for the tower’s 150 condos, located on the 53rd floor and above, will range from $875,000 for studios to about $8 million for four-bedroom units. Sales on a small number of penthouses will begin later this year. An analysis by data provider Marketproof projects the total sellout on the condo units at over $380 million.

Approximately 400 rental units, of which 120 will be designated as affordable for households earning 130 percent of the area median income, will be located below the condo floors. Leasing on those units will begin this summer. Most of the affordable units will be studios or one-bedrooms.

The mixed-use building will also have over 120,000 square feet of amenities and 100,000 square feet of retail at its base, including the former hall of the Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn, which will be renovated. Amenities include three rooftop pools, a poolside lounge and cocktail bar, a health club and fitness center with a fourth pool, a movie theater, an open-air lounge on the 85th floor and the highest basketball court built in a residential building on the 66th floor.

“This may be our best building yet,” said Stern.

Read more

SHoP Architects designed the tower, with Gachot Studios handling the residential interiors. The main entrance on Fleet Street opens to a double-height atrium with white-oak walls, and units come with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the Manhattan skyline.

The supertall development didn’t make it to market without drama. A partnership between JDS and Chetrit Group pieced together the assemblage between 2013 and 2015, spending $90 million for the former Dime Savings Bank, among other deals. JDS bought out Chetrit’s stake for nearly $60 million in 2018, sources told TRD at the time, before securing $664 million in construction financing from Silverstein Capital and Otera Capital a year later.

Last month, Chetrit sued JDS, with Joseph Chetrit alleging he is still owed more than $17 million for his stake in the project. JDS has disputed that allegation.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynNew YorkResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    John Gomes, Josh and Matt Altman, Frederik Eklund, and Tal and Oren Alexander (Getty, The Alexander Team, Elliman, The Altman Brothers)
    Alexander, Altman and Eklund | Gomes teams mark Elliman’s ‘Billion Dollar Club’
    Alexander, Altman and Eklund | Gomes teams mark Elliman’s ‘Billion Dollar Club’
    Manhattan (iStock)
    February frenzy: Manhattan rents smash records as bidding wars become norm
    February frenzy: Manhattan rents smash records as bidding wars become norm
    Two Russian billionaires shopping NYC properties
    Two Russian billionaires shopping NYC properties
    Two Russian billionaires shopping NYC properties
    Alfred raises $125M; acquires Sun Belt property manager RKW
    Alfred raises $125M; acquires Sun Belt property manager RKW
    Alfred raises $125M; acquires Sun Belt property manager RKW
    (iStock)
    NYC apartment market bogged down by development “hangover”
    NYC apartment market bogged down by development “hangover”
    Wall Street bonuses are booming, transforming the luxury market
    Wall Street bonuses are booming, transforming the luxury market
    Wall Street bonuses are booming, transforming the luxury market
    Gregory Abbott and 1020 Fifth Avenue (Christies Real Estate, Getty, Streeteasy, Columbia University, Eden, Janine and Jim via Flickr)
    College admissions scammer unloads $14M apartment
    College admissions scammer unloads $14M apartment
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.