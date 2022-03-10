Brooklyn’s first supertall is officially open for business.

Michael Stern’s JDS Development has launched sales at Brooklyn Tower, the 1,066-foot, 93-story skyscraper at 9 DeKalb Avenue. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is overseeing sales at the building, which is the city’s tallest outside Manhattan.

Prices for the tower’s 150 condos, located on the 53rd floor and above, will range from $875,000 for studios to about $8 million for four-bedroom units. Sales on a small number of penthouses will begin later this year. An analysis by data provider Marketproof projects the total sellout on the condo units at over $380 million.

Approximately 400 rental units, of which 120 will be designated as affordable for households earning 130 percent of the area median income, will be located below the condo floors. Leasing on those units will begin this summer. Most of the affordable units will be studios or one-bedrooms.

The mixed-use building will also have over 120,000 square feet of amenities and 100,000 square feet of retail at its base, including the former hall of the Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn, which will be renovated. Amenities include three rooftop pools, a poolside lounge and cocktail bar, a health club and fitness center with a fourth pool, a movie theater, an open-air lounge on the 85th floor and the highest basketball court built in a residential building on the 66th floor.

“This may be our best building yet,” said Stern.

SHoP Architects designed the tower, with Gachot Studios handling the residential interiors. The main entrance on Fleet Street opens to a double-height atrium with white-oak walls, and units come with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the Manhattan skyline.

The supertall development didn’t make it to market without drama. A partnership between JDS and Chetrit Group pieced together the assemblage between 2013 and 2015, spending $90 million for the former Dime Savings Bank, among other deals. JDS bought out Chetrit’s stake for nearly $60 million in 2018, sources told TRD at the time, before securing $664 million in construction financing from Silverstein Capital and Otera Capital a year later.

Last month, Chetrit sued JDS, with Joseph Chetrit alleging he is still owed more than $17 million for his stake in the project. JDS has disputed that allegation.