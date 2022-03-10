Open Menu

San Francisco, NYC submarkets lead priciest offices

Menlo Park led top 50, dominated by California in Q4: report

National /
Mar.March 10, 2022 11:45 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

The office market is still trying to find its footing in a post-pandemic world, but prices in some areas of the country are faring better than others.

California dominated with more than half of the 50 priciest office submarkets in the nation during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a CommercialSearch report of the priciest office markets by price per square foot last quarter.

Menlo Park, a San Francisco submarket, led the way with an average asking rent of $118.73 per square foot. It was one of only two submarkets with average asking rents above $100 per square foot, the other being the Plaza District in Manhattan, New York ($107.41 psf).

The Bay Area and San Francisco boasted four of the five most expensive office submarkets in the nation last quarter. In addition to Menlo Park’s perch, Mountain View West ranked third at an average of $95.64 per square foot, while Palo Alto finished fourth at $93.49. San Francisco’s Redwood City rounded out the top five at $92.50.

Of the 27 California submarkets to place in the top 50 of the report, exactly one-third of them were in San Francisco, while the Bay Area and Los Angeles boasted seven each; four submarkets in San Diego rounded out California’s contributions.

Manhattan had three of the top ten most expensive office submarkets of the quarter. Trailing the Plaza District was Chelsea, ranking sixth overall at an average of $84.67 per square foot, and Times Square-Hell’s Kitchen, seventh overall at $81.24.

Read more

Manhattan claimed six of the top 50 spots overall and half of the Northeast region’s placements on the rankings. Other submarkets in the borough to rank in the top 50 include Gramercy Park ($62.99 psf), Murray Hill ($59.16 psf) and the Financial District ($56.26), the latter being the city’s lone representative outside of Midtown.

Other parts of the tri-state area were represented in the top 50 rankings, led by the Hudson Waterfront South in New Jersey ($56.52 psf). Other tri-state submarkets to crack the list include the Greenwich ($48.94 psf) and Stamford ($48.22 psf) submarkets, both in Connecticut.

Los Angeles placed one submarket in the top ten. Beverly Hills’ average office asking rent of $75.20 ranked ninth overall, sandwiched between Sunnyvale West in the Bay Area and San Francisco’s South Financial District. More Los Angeles submarkets to make the top 50 include Santa Monica ($66.43 psf), West Hollywood ($64.66 psf), Hollywood ($56.70 psf), Wilshire Corridor ($56.24 psf), West Los Angeles ($55.88 psf) and Culver City ($53.48 psf).

The South’s most expensive office submarket last quarter belonged to Brickell in Miami, asking an average of $68.52 per square foot. Florida placed three other submarkets in the top 50, including Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale ($48.63 psf), Fort Lauderdale’s central business district ($47.48 psf) and Coral Cables in downtown Miami ($47.04 psf).

Texas also made an appearance with three entries in the top 50: downtown Austin ($58.93 psf), south Austin ($49.66 psf) and the Uptown/Oak Lawn submarket of Dallas-Fort Worth ($46.47 psf).

CommercialSearch used data compiled in mid-February. Only submarkets with at least 10 properties and 20 listings for space last quarter were considered. Properties needed to be at least 25,000 square feet in size to count.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLA Office MarketManhattan Office Marketoffice marketSan Francisco Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Rockrose Development Corporation's COO Richard Brancato; Avison Young's Principal and Co-Lead of Tri-State Debt & Equity Finance Andrew J. "Andy" Singer; 47-05 Center Boulevard in Long Island City (Avison Young, LinkedIn/Richard_Brancato, LoopNet)
    Rockrose secures $210M refinance for LIC apartments
    Rockrose secures $210M refinance for LIC apartments
    Manhattan (iStock)
    February frenzy: Manhattan rents smash records as bidding wars become norm
    February frenzy: Manhattan rents smash records as bidding wars become norm
    From left: Eric Trump and Donald Trump along with 725 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Trump Organization, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Trump Tower scores mortgage $100M refi
    Trump Tower scores mortgage $100M refi
    Okada & Company founder Christopher Okada (Okada & Company, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Crypto companies rising stars in Manhattan’s office market
    Crypto companies rising stars in Manhattan’s office market
    From left: Eric Adams, mayor of New York City; David Solomon, chief executive officer, Goldman Sachs (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Eric Adams calls bankers back to offices as city faces mixed recovery
    Eric Adams calls bankers back to offices as city faces mixed recovery
    Rising gas prices won’t impact landlords’ energy bills, experts say
    Rising gas prices won’t impact landlords’ energy bills, experts say
    Rising gas prices won’t impact landlords’ energy bills, experts say
    The Hard Rock at 159 West 48th Street, Guggenheim Investments' Scott Minerd and Extell Development's Gary Barnett (Hard Rock Hotels, Getty)
    Extell lands $325M refi for Times Square Hard Rock Hotel
    Extell lands $325M refi for Times Square Hard Rock Hotel
    Rod Kritsberg with 446 Broadway (KPG, Google Maps, iStock)
    KPG scores $64M refi for Soho office building
    KPG scores $64M refi for Soho office building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.