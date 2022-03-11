Open Menu

Compass agent wins bidding war for $3.5M West Village condo

Stephen Ferrara: “It was not for the faint of heart”

New York /
Mar.March 11, 2022 05:00 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Stephen Ferrara and 132 Perry Street 4B (Hudson Advisory Team, StreetEasy)

Stephen Ferrara thinks he knows the West Village as well as anyone. And he has the courage of his convictions: The veteran agent just closed on an apartment there for $3.55 million after offering more than the asking price without even seeing the place.

A 15-year neighborhood resident, Ferrara is also the co-founder of the Hudson Advisory Team, one of the highest grossing real estate teams in the city. So when he saw a condo unit listed at 132 Perry Street for $3.1 million, he immediately bid north of that.

“My feeling was that it was undervalued,” he said. “I know the building, I know the block, I would argue I know the neighborhood better than anyone in terms of inventory. There weren’t any variables I didn’t understand about the building.”

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment has a renovated marble kitchen and a set of large glass French doors that open onto a 1,800-square-foot shared terrace.

The seller was Anthony Leichter, who also knows a little something about the business: He is a managing member of Stawski Partners, a fixture in New York City real estate for more than 50 years. Among its projects is 27 Wooster Street.

Read more

The acquisition gives Ferrara a home near his team’s office and two developments, on Charles Street and on Barrow Street, where he and Hudson Advisory Team co-founder Clayton Orrigo will be handling sales later this year.

A recent pipeline report from Corcoran shows that Downtown Manhattan, which includes the West Village, has the tightest supply in the city, with only 4,000 new units slated to come online in the next three years, despite high demand.

Ferrara wasn’t the only one who thought the Perry Street unit was underpriced. Despite his high initial bid, he had to win a bidding war.

“The advice I give to our clients, I was listening to the same advice and I acted on it,” Ferrara said of the process. “It was not for the faint of heart.”

Ferrara said his team has over $500 million in signed contracts and closed deals already this year, with much of that in the West Village. Last year, he was involved in the sale of a penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street for $34 million, according to property records.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    New YorkResidential Real EstateWest Village

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sally Slater, Maggie Keats, Margaret Harrington and Michaela Keszler (Elliman)
    Douglas Elliman reveals its top-grossing tri-state agents for 2021
    Douglas Elliman reveals its top-grossing tri-state agents for 2021
    (iStock)
    Gen Z renters flood big cities, driving market activity
    Gen Z renters flood big cities, driving market activity
    Single-family rental marketplace Roofstock hits $2B valuation
    Single-family rental marketplace Roofstock hits $2B valuation
    Single-family rental marketplace Roofstock hits $2B valuation
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    JDS launches sales at Brooklyn’s highest tower
    JDS launches sales at Brooklyn’s highest tower
    JDS launches sales at Brooklyn’s highest tower
    John Gomes, Josh and Matt Altman, Frederik Eklund, and Tal and Oren Alexander (Getty, The Alexander Team, Elliman, The Altman Brothers)
    Alexander, Altman and Eklund | Gomes teams mark Elliman’s ‘Billion Dollar Club’
    Alexander, Altman and Eklund | Gomes teams mark Elliman’s ‘Billion Dollar Club’
    Two Russian billionaires shopping NYC properties
    Two Russian billionaires shopping NYC properties
    Two Russian billionaires shopping NYC properties
    Alfred raises $125M; acquires Sun Belt property manager RKW
    Alfred raises $125M; acquires Sun Belt property manager RKW
    Alfred raises $125M; acquires Sun Belt property manager RKW
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.