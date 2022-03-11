Open Menu

Developer plans 129K sf affordable housing in East Harlem

Elie Fouerti filed for building on East 110th Street

New York /
Mar.March 11, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
(LoopNet, iStock)

More affordable housing is planned for East Harlem, years after a neighborhood rezoning paved the way.

Developer Eli Fouerti filed plans for a 129,000-square-foot building at 2005 Third Avenue on East 110th Street, Crain’s reported. The plans call for a 15-story building standing 173 feet tall with 91 units; Studio V Architecture is the architect of record.

The project includes ground-floor retail space and a daycare. The timeline for the project is not clear, as Fouerti didn’t comment to Crain’s on the plans.

Fouerti purchased the site in November for $4.1 million, according to Crain’s. The site currently houses a one-story commercial building.

The home appliance seller appears to have multiple projects cooking. In December, Fouerti bought a 71,000-square-foot development site from Robert Hoffman at 2957 Shell Road in Coney Island for $26.2 million. Fouerti has filed plans for a 223,000-square-foot mixed-use building on the site.

The City Council approved the rezoning of East Harlem, spanning 96 blocks. The rezoning was expected to create 1,288 affordable housing units under the mandatory inclusionary housing program. At the time, the city estimated 20 to 25 percent of all new residential units in East Harlem would be affordable; officials estimated the neighborhood had lost 360 housing units in recent years due to expiring subsidy programs.

Read more

The rezoning plan encompassed a $222 million investment in the community, including $50 million set aside for New York City Housing Authority’s East Harlem properties. There would also be $101 million put towards the creation of a new park between 125th and 132nd Streets.

In other East Harlem affordable housing news, LIHC Investment Group and Camber Property Group bought a 229-unit, nine-building portfolio, mostly on East 118th and East 119th streets, from Vitus Group for $68 million earlier this year. The developers plan to keep the complex affordable for the next 40 years.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Affordable HousingDevelopmentEast Harlem

    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West's "Star Wars"-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
