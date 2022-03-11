Open Menu

Douglas Elliman reveals its top-grossing tri-state agents for 2021

Brokerage’s sales totaled $51.2B in frenzied year

Tri-State /
Mar.March 11, 2022 01:35 PM
By Sasha Jones
Sally Slater, Maggie Keats, Margaret Harrington and Michaela Keszler (Elliman)

Last year certainly kept tristate area resi brokers on their toes. A listings shortage and strong demand made for a frenzied market and intense competition for homes.

When the dust cleared, Douglas Elliman, as it always does, tallied up its transactions (59,550 sales and rentals) to see which of its agents and teams earned “Ellie Awards.”

The top individual prize, based on gross commission income, went to Michaela Keszler from the Southampton office for the second year in a row. The award for top team by that metric went to the Enzo Morabito team of the Westhampton Beach and Sag Harbor offices.

For its Long Island division, excluding the Hamptons, Elliman agents closed $6.6 billion in sales volume in 2021, up 27 percent from 2020. The region sold 9,160 units in 2021, a 16 percent increase.

Maggie Keats from the Port Washington office earned the top individual prize based on gross commissions for Long Island. The award for top team by GCI for Long Island went to the Maria Babaev team from the Roslyn office. Both won for the second straight year.

Elliman also noted that last year it had the most expensive home ever sold in Putnam County: 604 N. Lake Blvd in Mahopac, which fetched $4.5 million. Elliman also participated in two of the highest sales in Greenwich, including Tommy Hilfiger’s home at 30 John Street, which sold for $45 million.

Westchester’s combined sales volume increased 9 percent year over year to $483 million and average sale price was up 13 percent. In Connecticut, the combined sales volume increased 135 percent, to $532 million.

Among medium-sized teams, the top performer by gross commission income was the Strong Oestreich team and the top agent was Margaret Harrington. In Connecticut, those winners were the Jennifer Leahy Team and Sally Slater.

Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, called 2021 “another challenging year.” But brokerages generally posted strong numbers.

In the Hamptons, Elliman set a new benchmark with $3.2 billion in closed sales volume, an increase of 15 percent over 2020. Elliman closed on 1,372 units in the region and its average sale price increased by 17 percent.




