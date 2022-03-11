Open Menu

Grocery store takes 20K sf in NYCHA’s Williamsburg Houses

Associated Supermarkets signed 30-year lease on Graham Avenue

New York /
Mar.March 11, 2022 04:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Williamsburg Houses (Jim.henderson, CC BY-SA 3.0, iStock)

A new supermarket is moving into NYCHA’s Williamsburg Houses.

Associated Supermarkets signed a 30-year lease at 229-247 Graham Avenue for 10,700 square feet of ground level and another 10,000 square feet of lower level space, which will be used for storage.

Greg Parassio and Brian Doyle from Booth Capital represented both the landlord and tenant on the deal.

At the building, NYCHA is collaborating with private developer MDG Design and Construction, which will renovate the residential and retail components of the property through the PACT Program.

NYCHA has approximately 2.5 million square feet of non-residential space dedicated to community uses, including around 230,000 square feet of retail space. A 2021 analysis by The Real Deal found the portfolio is plagued with usage restrictions, vacancies and complicated application procedures, preventing NYCHA from using the opportunity for revenue generation.

Read more

Restrictions for businesses include bars, liquor stores, art galleries and pawn shops. Restaurants may only open in certain spaces where they’ve been grandfathered in. Some spaces for rent note that they may not be used for groceries or delis.

Supermarkets, on the other hand, are largely welcomed.

A 2016 report by the Manhattan Institute found that 180 of NYCHA’s properties are located in areas classified by the city as “underserved,” or having less than three square feet of supermarket floor space per capita. Some large NYCHA properties are located more than half a mile from the nearest supermarket.

Parassio said supermarkets were “by far and away the number one category” MDG and NYCHA asked the company to target.

“For a long, long time this particular neighborhood didn’t have the exact type of supermarket either from a quality perspective or an affordability perspective that serves the long term residents of the immediate community,” Parassio.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    WeWork’s losses narrow but are still huge
    WeWork’s losses narrow but are still huge
    WeWork’s losses narrow but are still huge
    Jonathan Simon, chief executive officer, Simon Development, in front of Alta+ LIC at 29-22 Northern Boulevard (Simon Development, Alta+ LIC, iStock)
    Simon Development marketing $425M Queens tower
    Simon Development marketing $425M Queens tower
    Sally Slater, Maggie Keats, Margaret Harrington and Michaela Keszler (Elliman)
    Douglas Elliman reveals its top-grossing tri-state agents for 2021
    Douglas Elliman reveals its top-grossing tri-state agents for 2021
    (iStock)
    Gen Z renters flood big cities, driving market activity
    Gen Z renters flood big cities, driving market activity
    (LoopNet, iStock)
    Developer plans 129K sf of affordable housing in East Harlem
    Developer plans 129K sf of affordable housing in East Harlem
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.