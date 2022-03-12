Open Menu

A London of Russian oligarchs says good-bye to all that

High-end real estate market in “Londongrad” under strain after sanctions on Russia’s super rich

National Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 12, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Londongrad is falling down.

The U.K. has put the squeeze on wealthy Russians with measures aimed at the top slice of a London real-estate market already rattled by Moscow’s brutal invasion and sliding stocks, the Wall Street Journal reported. It froze assets tied to oligarchs who own London mansion and some lawmakers are calling for the government to seize and sell those homes.

That’s not all: It shut down a visa program that gave wealthy foreigners a quick path to citizenship and is introducing rules that make it harder for property buyers to stay anonymous, a feature that had made London attractive.

An even bigger risk for London’s high-end property market is the broad aversion to Russian money. If banks, brokers or sellers stop dealing with Russians, it could further stem the flow.

London’s high-end property market soared for two decades as the world’s ultra-rich poured money into safe bets in a stable country. Russians became a symbol of the rush of global wealth into the city. Prices surged and brokerages filled their offices with Russian speakers.

One mansion near Kensington Palace, on land leased from the monarchy, sold to an oligarch for $140 million. Russia’s new rich bought estates built by Victorian aristocracy and industrialists and added sleek glass walls and subterranean pools.

Transparency International, an advocacy group founded by former World Bank officials, says suspect sources have invested about $9 billion in U.K. property since 2016, $2 billion of which came from people tied to the Putin regime or other corrupt players.

Real-estate agents became used to cash purchases of multimillion-dollar homes by wives, children and associates through shell companies in Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands. More than 2,000 wealthy Russians entered the country since 2008.

The new sanctions will make sales of such properties near-impossible for now. Even managing the properties will be tough, because the asset freezes that prevent sales also prevents servicing them. That means hiring an emergency plumber to fix a leaky pipe now includes getting a license from the U.K. sanctions office.

[Wall Street Journal] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LondonLondongradreal estate marketRussian oligarchsSanctionsUkrainewar in Europe

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Airbnb)
    Airbnb “rentals” send money to Ukrainians in need
    Airbnb “rentals” send money to Ukrainians in need
    A photo illustration of the Russian Team Room at 150 West 57th Street (Trip Advisor, iStock)
    Diners not Russian to Tea Room
    Diners not Russian to Tea Room
    Watch: Breaking down the Ukraine invasion’s impact on US real estate
    Watch: Breaking down the Ukraine invasion’s impact on US real estate
    Watch: Breaking down the Ukraine invasion’s impact on US real estate
    Michael Fuchs and Alvina Collardeau circa 2011 (iStock, Getty Images, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Chrysler building owner Michael Fuchs in messy legal drama with ex
    Chrysler building owner Michael Fuchs in messy legal drama with ex
    Google buying London office for $1B
    Google buying London office for $1B
    Google buying London office for $1B
    Leon Black and Debra Black with the townhouse (Getty, Beauchamp Estates)
    Former Apollo CEO Leon Black buys $28M London townhouse
    Former Apollo CEO Leon Black buys $28M London townhouse
    Vatican nears sale of London property at the center of sweeping scandal
    Vatican nears sale of London property at the center of sweeping scandal
    Vatican nears sale of London property at the center of sweeping scandal
    Nearly 100K homes sold across UK in August ahead of tax break expiration
    Nearly 100K homes sold across UK in August ahead of tax break expiration
    Nearly 100K homes sold across UK in August ahead of tax break expiration
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.