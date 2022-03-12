A six-ton potato big enough for a queen-size bed has drawn hundreds of visitors to a 400-acre farm in Idaho, where it rents for $200 a night.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel, a 28-by-12-foot windowless tuber available on Airbnb, has a custom-built bed, mini fridge, air conditioning, power outlets and a turntable with old vinyl records, according to Atlas Obscura. It’s 20 minutes south of Boise.

The potato has a silo that’s been turned into a spa retreat. The hotel comes with Dolly, a Jersey cow, according to the Airbnb listing.

The steel, plaster, and concrete Russet Burbank potato started out as a 75th anniversary marketing ploy for the Idaho Potato Commission in 2012. For seven years, the faked potato toured 48 states on the back of a semi truck before retiring in 2019. Kristie Wolfe, a former Big Idaho Potato Tour spokeswoman and tiny home builder, redesigned the giant carb.

She furnished the white interior with an antler chandelier, pink winged chairs, bathroom, designer touches, plus a fireplace in the spa.

“We knew this would be something that folks would get a kick out of,” Potato Commission CEO Frank Muir told the Idaho Statesman. “No one could predict it would be worldwide interesting.”

The Potato Hotel has gotten rave reviews. And so has Dolly the cow.

“By far our coolest Airbnb yet!” said one visitor. “5 stars all around!,” said another visitor.

“Dolly the cow is fantastic,” a November guest wrote. “That girl loves a snack!”

[Atlas Obscura] – Dana Bartholomew