15 Central Park West notches another turn atop Manhattan’s luxury contracts

Unit 27A in the Robert A.M. Stern-designed building asked $25 million

New York /
Mar.March 14, 2022 12:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
15 Central Park West and 37 Warren Street (Google Maps, Compass)

The top spot among last week’s Manhattan luxury contracts was claimed by a familiar address.

Unit 27A in 15 Central Park West was the priciest contract signed between March 7 and 13, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. This is the fourth time this year that a unit at 15 Central Park West has claimed the report’s first or second spot.

The seller is asking $25 million after paying $24.5 million for the condo in 2011 and putting it back on the market in November. The unit spans 3,105 square feet and includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The living room and primary bedroom feature views of Central Park.

The building was designed by Robert A.M. Stern. Its amenities include a 14,000-square-foot fitness center with a 75-foot pool, a private restaurant, a landscaped motor court and garage, library, business center, game room, outdoor terrace and children’s playroom

The second priciest contract was PHCD at 37 Warren Street, asking nearly $20 million. The unit has 5,499 square feet with four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Downstairs, there is a 35-foot living room with a gas fireplace, dining room and eat-in kitchen. There is also a 26-foot great room surrounded by a landscaped terrace totaling 1,345 square feet. The upstairs has a primary bedroom with two en-suite bathrooms, two dressing rooms and a sitting room.

The seller paid $12.7 million for the duplex condo in July 2014 and listed it in December.

The asking prices of all 41 contracts totaled $319 million with a median asking price of $6.59 million. On average, there was a 7 percent discount from original ask to last asking price and units spent an average of 493 days on the market.




