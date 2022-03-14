Open Menu

Brooklyn’s luxury market runs hot for second straight week

Townhouses in vogue as deals remain high

New York /
Mar.March 14, 2022 02:00 PM
By Harrison Connery
16 Remsen Street (Google Maps, Corcoran)

UPDATED, March 15, 2022, 11:30 a.m.: Townhouses were all the rage in Brooklyn’s luxury market last week, when a Brooklyn Heights home went down as the priciest listing to go under contract.

The five-story townhouse at 16 Remsen Street was asking $10.9 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on sales of homes asking $2 million or above. The 6,500-square-foot house across the street from Brooklyn Bridge Park comes with a roof deck offering views of Lower Manhattan and a 2,500-bottle wine cellar with a tasting room. It also has a brick patio and garden, two fireplaces and a white Carrara marble kitchen, in addition to six bedrooms and five full bathrooms. The primary suite has a balcony, two dressing rooms and a skylight.

The home was listed with Leslie Marshall, James Cornell, and Ashley Banker of the Corcoran Group.

The week’s second-priciest deal was for Unit 26A at 30 Front Street in Dumbo, which was asking $7.6 million. The 3,088-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, as well as a 458-square-foot terrace facing the East River.

It’s the fifth time since the start of February that 30 Front Street, home to some of the borough’s priciest homes on a per-square-foot basis, has been at or near the top of Brooklyn’s luxury housing market. Amenities at the 76-unit building, developed by Fortis Property Group, include two fitness centers, indoor and outdoor pools and a tennis court.

Read more

The week saw a total of 39 deals, including 19 for condos and 19 for townhouses — the most townhouses to enter contract since the first week of February. One co-op in Downtown Brooklyn went into contract asking $2.5 million, which works out to $2,121 per square foot.

Taken together, the combined asking prices for the 39 homes was north of $130 million, up $8 million from the week prior and a significant increase over the $77 million total from two weeks ago. The median asking price per square foot ticked up to $1,503, after being mired in the mid-$1400s over the past two weeks. Homes spent an average of 60 days on the market, a significant drop from the 221 days the week prior. Homes last week received a 1 percent discount, on average.

This story was updated to include the listing agents with 16 Remsen Street.




