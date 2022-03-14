Those looking to travel between the South Fork and North Fork this summer may have a faster option on the way.

The Hampton Jitney has proposed reviving the Peconic Jitney for a five-year contract, the East Hampton Star reported. The passenger-only ferry service would carry people between the Long Wharf in Sag Harbor and Greenport’s Mitchell Park, saving drivers a trip to Riverhead or multiple ferry rides and a trip across Shelter Island.

The Sag Harbor Village Board last week voted unanimously to hold a public hearing for the proposal, which would provide the service operates seasonally. According to the Star, a date for the hearing hasn’t been set.

The service, which operated a pilot program in 2012, would begin on June 2.

The ferry can accommodate up to 53 passengers per trip. Round trip tickets would cost $37 per adult, while one-way tickets would cost $20, plus additional charges for loading a bike. Service would end by Columbus Day at the latest, pending demand.

There was an effort underway two years ago to bring back the ferry service on a regular basis, according to 27East. Those plans were ruined, however, by the pandemic.

In addition to creating a more efficient travel option between the North Fork and South Fork, the resumption of a ferry service would likely reduce the number of vehicles on the road, easing the area’s heavy traffic congestion.

If the ferry service is approved, the local economies in both areas could benefit from increased foot traffic and less congestion of the Hamptons’ roadway bottleneck. In turn, residential and commercial property values could improve, particularly for those at the eastern end of the South Fork who struggle to travel anywhere in the busy summer months.

According to the Star, the Peconic Jitney needs a franchise license from the Suffolk County Legislature, as well as authorization from both Sag Harbor and Greenport given the municipal property status of both of the ferry’s docking points.

[The East Hampton Star] — Holden Walter-Warner