Open Menu

Warehouse buyer Faropoint continues New Jersey shopping spree

Israel- and NJ-based firm acquires 62K sf last-mile property for nearly $18M

Tri-State /
Mar.March 16, 2022 06:30 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Faropoint’s Orry Michael and 121 Moonachie Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)

Faropoint is continuing its foray into North Jersey’s red-hot industrial sector, picking up a last-mile logistics center in the Meadowlands for 35 percent more than it traded for a year ago.

The Israel- and New Jersey-based investment firm acquired a 62,000-square-foot property at 121 Moonachie Avenue, about two miles north of the Meadowlands Sports Complex, for $17.7 million. Digital printing company Content Critical is the building’s sole tenant.

The seller was Valley Stream, New York-based Triangle Services. Property records show a Triangle Services affiliate acquired the building for $11.5 million in December 2020.

The deal comes three months after Faropoint’s acquisition of a 10-building industrial portfolio across Bergen and Morris counties from Kushner Companies for $132.5 million. At the time of the sale, the portfolio — largely made up of last-mile properties — included more than 654,000 square feet and was a combined 98 percent leased.

In a statement, Faropoint’s Orry Michael cited a lack of supply and growing demand for industrial assets in northern New Jersey as reason to believe rents will continue to grow from the all-time highs recorded last year.

Benefits of the Moonachie Avenue property include its proximity to Interstates 80 and 95, easing access throughout the New York metropolitan area.

A Meridian Capital Group including David Schechtman and David Benharouch brokered the deal.

Faropoint said it spent more than $730 million last year on 144 industrial buildings totaling 8.5 million square feet across the country. The firm expects to double that spending this year. It has collectively raised about $700 million in equity capital over the last three years and aims to raise a third fund with $750 million in the coming months. The firm also plans to increase its headcount from 70 employees to 120.

Few industrial real estate markets in the nation are hotter than northern New Jersey’s. Average asking rents for its industrial properties rose by 23 percent in 2021 to $10.85 per square foot, according to Savills Research, and are even higher in submarkets like the Meadowlands.

Net absorption across the region hit 15.8 million square feet for the year, more than double that of the previous year, while the vacancy rate was just 2.3 percent.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIndustrial Real EstateNew Jersey

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    111 Livingston Street in Brooklyn (LoopNet, iStock)
    Legal Aid Society sues its own landlord over office conditions
    Legal Aid Society sues its own landlord over office conditions
    From left: Piper Sandler's Alexander Goldfarb; Mizuho Securities' Haendel St. Juste (Mizuho Services, Piper Sandler)
    As war roils markets, apartment REITs gain favor
    As war roils markets, apartment REITs gain favor
    (iStock)
    Office to industrial trend likely to be “minimal”: Prologis
    Office to industrial trend likely to be “minimal”: Prologis
    Hotels battle insurers for Covid coverage
    Hotels battle insurers for Covid coverage
    Hotels battle insurers for Covid coverage
    (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Russia’s war stalls US real estate deals
    Russia’s war stalls US real estate deals
    From left: George Filopoulos, Metrovest Equities; Lloyd Goldman, BLDG Management (BLDG Management, Metrovest Equities, Gurney's Resorts, iStock)
    The Hamptons hotel that conquered Covid
    The Hamptons hotel that conquered Covid
    Blackstone buys 49% stake in One Manhattan West at $2.9B valuation
    Blackstone buys 49% stake in One Manhattan West at $2.9B valuation
    Blackstone buys 49% stake in One Manhattan West at $2.9B valuation
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.