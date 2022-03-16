Open Menu

PayPal CEO snaps up Soho condo

Dan Schulman paid $8.6M for 5K sf in 30 Crosby: Property records

New York /
Mar.March 16, 2022 11:50 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Daniel Schulman with 30 Crosby Street (Getty, Streeteasy, iStock)

Daniel Schulman with 30 Crosby Street (Getty, Streeteasy, iStock)

PayPal president and CEO Daniel Schulman helped kick off the year for the Soho condo market with a purchase closed last month.

Schulman paid $8.6 million for a 4,600-square-foot condo in The Loft at 30 Crosby Street, property records show. The three-bed, three-bathroom apartment has brick walls, a 13-foot wood beam ceiling and a library with custom floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

The unit spent 216 days on the market, according to Streeteasy. TRD research shows Schulman’s purchase is the most expensive of Soho’s five condo sales so far this year.

Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International, who had the listing, declined a request for comment.

The information listed for Schulman on the deed for the unit matches the Palo Alto address used in a recent public filing for the fintech company. According to PropertyShark, the home at 215 Lowell Avenue traded for $19.9 million in 2014, Silicon Valley’s most expensive that year.

The seven-story Soho building was built in 1890 as a corset factory. Landmark Development, with assist from architect Joseph Pell Lombardi, converted the building in 2000.

The property emerged as a celebrity favorite, counting Courtney Love, Lenny Kravitz and Alicia Keys among its notable residents. In 2014, 6sqft reported its clientele had since shifted to housing “everyday millionaires.”

Loft in Former Celeb Haven at 30 Crosby Street Finds a Buyer for $7.8 Million

The amenities at 30 Crosby include a wine cellar and tasting room, a bamboo garden and entertainment room, according to Streeteasy.

Read more

The neighborhood made headlines in early January when Mary Trump paid $7 million for a Broome Street condo. The deal came nearly two years after she released a family tell-all during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

PayPal was among the companies that appeared to benefit from a swell in online transactions during the pandemic when e-commerce boomed and large retailers accelerated services like curbside pickup and delivery.

The fintech giant only missed earnings expectations in the fourth quarter for the first time last year but marked annual revenue growth in the period.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    New YorkResidential Real Estatesoho

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    248 Central Park West (Google Maps)
    Opulent townhouse sale sets Upper West Side record
    Opulent townhouse sale sets Upper West Side record
    Theodore Dreiser, E.E. Cummings and Marlon Brando with Patchin Place (Getty, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    Investment group buys entire street in Greenwich Village
    Investment group buys entire street in Greenwich Village
    (iStock)
    Mortgage rates surge toward 3-year high
    Mortgage rates surge toward 3-year high
    From left: Diamond Age co-founder and CTO Russel Varon; Diamond Age co-founder and CEO Jack Oslan (Diamond Age, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    How to build a home in 30 days: Con-tech startup Diamond Age raises $50M
    How to build a home in 30 days: Con-tech startup Diamond Age raises $50M
    PropertyGuru CEO Hari Krishnan (PropertyGuru, iStock)
    PropertyGuru to make public debut
    PropertyGuru to make public debut
    Knock Off's Sean Black (Knock Off, iStock)
    Knock it off: Homebuying startup ditches IPO plans
    Knock it off: Homebuying startup ditches IPO plans
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    All-cash offers king in bidding wars
    All-cash offers king in bidding wars
    Peter Van Scoyoc (Ehdems.com, iStock)
    “We’re losing them”: East Hampton residents bemoan housing crisis
    “We’re losing them”: East Hampton residents bemoan housing crisis
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.