Robert Reffkin’s net worth plummets as Compass shares tank

Co-founder and CEO’s equity stake has lost $300M in value since brokerage’s IPO

Mar.March 16, 2022 08:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
Robert Reffkin (Getty, iStock)

Compass agents who invested in the brokerage ahead of its hotly anticipated IPO a year ago can lament the 70 percent plunge in its stock price since then. CEO and co-founder Robert Reffkin has a lot more at stake.

Reffkin exuded optimism when Compass shares debuted at $18 last April, valuing the firm at $7 billion and his stake at more than $460 million.

“This is what I expect will be the lowest valuation we’ll ever see,” he told Forbes at the time.

Less than a year later, Compass shares have plunged 70 percent, the firm has a market capitalization of $2.4 billion and Reffkin’s stake is now worth less than $150 million.

Reffkin, whom Forbes estimated was worth more than $500 million when the stock debuted, holds about 6.6 percent of the outstanding shares and 49 percent of its voting power, according to a February SEC filing. His equity stake consists of 2.3 percent of Compass’ Class A stock plus all its Class C shares.

It’s a difficult lesson for the CEO, who co-founded Compass in 2012 and built it into one of the country’s largest brokerages with 26,000 agents across nearly 70 markets. It also shows that even a firm’s biggest cheerleaders can bear financial pain when things go south.

“I can sympathize with the emotional roller coaster ride of building a company from idea to liquidity event coupled with all the promises and perils that brings with it,” said David Friedman, co-founder of the wealth intelligence platform WealthQuotient.

Reffkin, who bought a 2,200-square-foot duplex penthouse in Tribeca for $16 million in 2020, a few months before the firm filed to go public, didn’t sell shares in the IPO and told Forbes at the time that he didn’t plan to do so.

“I don’t think I ever thought about selling shares,” Reffkin said in the April 2020 interview.

Less than a year later, on the brokerage’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February, Reffkin took the long view on Compass’ mounting losses, affirming its continued pursuit of market share while acknowledging that free cash flow is “the ultimate arbiter of financial success” and saying he expects the firm to be cash-flow positive by next year.

Compass declined to comment.




    compassResidential BrokerageRobert ReffkinStock market

    Sally Slater, Maggie Keats, Margaret Harrington and Michaela Keszler (Elliman)
    From left: 30 Front Street and 90 Furman Street in Brooklyn (Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    Clockwise from top left: Robert Reffkin, Corcoran; David Walker, Triplemint; Bess Friedman, Brown Harris Stevens; Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman; Pam Liebman, Corcoran; Frederick Peters, Coldwell Banker Warburg
    Sen. Anna Kaplan (NYSenate.gov, iStock)
    Ryan Serhant (Serhant, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Louis Buckworth (Casa Blanca, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
