A mystery buyer has paid a record Upper West Side price for an enormous townhouse.

The six-story, 10,000-square-foot mansion at 248 Central Park West went for $26 million, making it the neighborhood’s most expensive townhouse ever, according to the New York Post. It’s one of only three single-family homes remaining on the famed avenue.

The home, built in 1887 by William Noble, was listed for $30 million. It has a heated lap pool, six bedrooms, two skylights, four Juliet balconies, a landscaped garden and a landscaped roof-deck overlooking Central Park.

It also has a grand staircase, elevator, five fireplaces, decorative ceilings, a full-floor main bedroom and a jacuzzi and sauna, among other amenities, the Post reported. Guests over the course of its 134-year history have included descendants of Generals Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant.

The first and second floors of the home are set up for entertaining with a grand formal dining room and living room, according to the listing. The dining room comes with a wet bar and floor-to-ceiling oak-paneled built-in shelves. There’s also a library on the parlor floor. The media room is on the garden floor.

In 2018, Sotheby’s International Realty broker Michael Sieger marketed the home for $29 million, the New York Times reported. The home was taken off the market and put back on before selling for $16.25 million in 2019, property records show.

The home underwent major renovations over the past two years. It now has a virtual doorman, a new security system and a dehumidification system.

Compass agent Charlie Attias represented the buyer and Corcoran’s Ileana Lopez-Balboa represented the seller.