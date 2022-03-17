With no single deal above $30 million, the middle of the investment sales market saw a modest $128.2 million in real estate change hands last week.

Porcelain tile maker Florim met its customers more than half-way last week, buying a commercial condo unit in a luxury apartment building in NoMad, while ASB Real Estate Investments sold two properties in Williamsburg for a combined $45 million.

Also, a site where an 84-unit apartment building is planned sold in Gowanus for $21.6 million.

Manhattan had four of the mid-market sales and Brooklyn the other three. Below are more details for deals recorded in the second week of March.

ASB sold a 10,000-square-foot retail and office building at 60 North 6th Street in Williamsburg for $25 million to Kentucky-based Thornton Capital, and a 5,000-square-foot building at nearby 127 Kent Avenue for $20 million to L3 Capital. L3 carries listings for both buildings; Brooklinen occupies part of the Kent Avenue building.

In a square deal, tile manufacturer Florim USA bought the 8,645-square-foot commercial unit at 277 Fifth Avenue, a luxury residential building in NoMad, for $23 million. Victor Group was the seller.

Yossef Ariel’s Sterling Town Equities bought a 9,175-square-foot parcel at 125 3rd Street in Gowanus for $21.6 million. Property Markets Group sold the Brooklyb site, where Orange Management plans an 89,200-square-foot residential building with 84 units.

Eric Birnbaum’s Dreamscape Companies sold two commercial condo units with a combined 16,825 square feet at Henry Hall, at 515 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards, for $17 million. The Manhattan Neighborhood Network was the buyer.

Covenant of the Sacred Heart bought a 4,860-square-foot multifamily building at 6 East 92nd Street for $11.4 million. The Flessas family sold the property.

Witnick Real Estate Partners bought a 11,864-square-foot apartment building at 206 West 21st Street in Chelsea for $10.2 million. Rhumbline Realty Management was the seller.