Open Menu

Former BHS East End lead to head Compass’ Hamptons sales

Charles Manger returning to real estate

Tri-State /
Mar.March 18, 2022 12:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Charles Manger

Charles Manger

Compass has picked up Charles Manger as a sales manager for its operations in the Hamptons.

Manger previously served as the ​​vice president and executive director of Eastern Long Island for Brown Harris Stevens between 2005 and 2010, where he established the firm’s presence on the East End. He has since worked as a financial advisor at firms such as JPMorgan Chase and UBS.

As sales manager, Manger will help support agents, with a focus on ultra-luxury real estate.

The move is not about a return to real estate, but joining Compass, Manger said in a statement.

“After a few years working in finance and tech, I am excited to join a tech-enabled real estate firm that prioritizes agents’ needs,” said Manger, who previously served as a board member for the Hamptons and North Fork Realtors’ Association.

Joe Fuer, who manages sales in the Hamptons and will work alongside Manger, called him a perfect addition.

“I kind of pinched myself when I first met him, because I said, ‘Come on, this is too good to be true,’” said Fuer. “Just with his background, growing up in the Hamptons, his background in real estate, both commercial and residential, him being such a respected community member.”

Read more

The 10-year-old brokerage company has had a presence in the region for six years.

“We’ve just grown to a point where I think we needed more resources, and we needed more help,” Fuer said. “And in order to grow and scale carefully, moving forward, we really needed another person in the region to help with the agents.”

Last year, Compass was involved in approximately 30 percent of all residential real estate transactions at or above $10 million in the Hamptons, totaling $2.84 billion in transaction volume.

Compass has in recent months expanded its leadership sales teams in New York and beyond.

The firm announced earlier this month Corcoran’s former President of Sales Bill Cunningham was joining to work as managing director of sales in Hawaii. In November, Fritz Frigan was announced as sales manager in the Compass Southampton office, having previously worked with Brown Harris Stevens and Halstead.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassNYC BrokersThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Compass scales back employee stock awards after shares plunge
    Compass scales back employee stock awards after shares plunge
    Compass scales back employee stock awards after shares plunge
    Rechler Equity Partners Gregg Rechler with 239 E Montauk Highway (Canoeplace, Rechler Equity)
    Luxury townhomes added to Rechler’s Hampton Bays project
    Luxury townhomes added to Rechler’s Hampton Bays project
    Robert Reffkin, co-founder and CEO, Compass (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Compass claims top US brokerage spot for 2021 sales
    Compass claims top US brokerage spot for 2021 sales
    Robert Reffkin (Getty, iStock)
    Robert Reffkin’s net worth plummets as Compass shares tank
    Robert Reffkin’s net worth plummets as Compass shares tank
    From left: George Filopoulos, Metrovest Equities; Lloyd Goldman, BLDG Management (BLDG Management, Metrovest Equities, Gurney's Resorts, iStock)
    The Hamptons hotel that conquered Covid
    The Hamptons hotel that conquered Covid
    Peter Van Scoyoc (Ehdems.com, iStock)
    “We’re losing them”: East Hampton residents bemoan housing crisis
    “We’re losing them”: East Hampton residents bemoan housing crisis
    Greg Coffey and 90 Jule Pond Drive in Southampton (Sotheby's)
    Manhattan hedge fund manager was buyer of $105M Hamptons estate
    Manhattan hedge fund manager was buyer of $105M Hamptons estate
    Sally Slater, Maggie Keats, Margaret Harrington and Michaela Keszler (Elliman)
    Douglas Elliman reveals its top-grossing tri-state agents for 2021
    Douglas Elliman reveals its top-grossing tri-state agents for 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.