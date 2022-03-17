Compass has picked up Charles Manger as a sales manager for its operations in the Hamptons.

Manger previously served as the ​​vice president and executive director of Eastern Long Island for Brown Harris Stevens between 2005 and 2010, where he established the firm’s presence on the East End. He has since worked as a financial advisor at firms such as JPMorgan Chase and UBS.

As sales manager, Manger will help support agents, with a focus on ultra-luxury real estate.

The move is not about a return to real estate, but joining Compass, Manger said in a statement.

“After a few years working in finance and tech, I am excited to join a tech-enabled real estate firm that prioritizes agents’ needs,” said Manger, who previously served as a board member for the Hamptons and North Fork Realtors’ Association.

Joe Fuer, who manages sales in the Hamptons and will work alongside Manger, called him a perfect addition.

“I kind of pinched myself when I first met him, because I said, ‘Come on, this is too good to be true,’” said Fuer. “Just with his background, growing up in the Hamptons, his background in real estate, both commercial and residential, him being such a respected community member.”

The 10-year-old brokerage company has had a presence in the region for six years.

“We’ve just grown to a point where I think we needed more resources, and we needed more help,” Fuer said. “And in order to grow and scale carefully, moving forward, we really needed another person in the region to help with the agents.”

Last year, Compass was involved in approximately 30 percent of all residential real estate transactions at or above $10 million in the Hamptons, totaling $2.84 billion in transaction volume.

Compass has in recent months expanded its leadership sales teams in New York and beyond.

The firm announced earlier this month Corcoran’s former President of Sales Bill Cunningham was joining to work as managing director of sales in Hawaii. In November, Fritz Frigan was announced as sales manager in the Compass Southampton office, having previously worked with Brown Harris Stevens and Halstead.