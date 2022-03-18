Open Menu

Housing starts jump 22% year-over-year as shortage persists

Despite the rise, completions fell and builder confidence is lagging

National /
Mar.March 18, 2022 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Home builders are hard at work attempting to bridge the broad gap between supply and demand in the nation’s housing market.

Privately-owned housing starts rose 22.3 percent year-over-year in February, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 1.77 million housing starts was up 6.8 percent from January’s revised estimate. Single-family housing starts jumped 5.7 percent from the previous month.

More homes appear to be in the pipeline, too. According to the Census Bureau, building permits for privately-owned housing units rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in February, though they dropped 1.9 percent from January.

While construction is commencing on more new homes, builders are having a difficult time finishing those already in progress. Privately-owned housing completions hit a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.31 million in February, the report showed, up 5.9 percent from January, but down 2.8 percent year-over-year.

The housing market is in desperate need of more supply as low inventory pushes up home prices. For-sale inventory dropped 31.6 percent in the fourth quarter to a record low of 753,102 units nationwide in December. For the full year, inventory dropped 26.6 percent in 2021, according to Zillow.

Moreover, homebuilder confidence is waning. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which tracks builder’s confidence in single-family home sales, dropped for the third straight month in March, down two points from February and below 80 points for the first time since September. Supply constraints, rising construction costs and shifting federal policy are among the factors cited for builders’ dimming outlook.

“Builders are reporting growing concerns that increasing construction costs (up 20 percent over the last 12 months) and expected higher interest rates connected to tightening monetary policy will price prospective home buyers out of the market,” said National Association of Home Builders chief economist Robert Dietz in a report this week.
In the meantime, home prices continue to soar. The median home sale price hit $376,200 in February, nearing an all-time high, according to Redfin.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionHousing MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lawrence Yun, chief economist, National Association of Realtors (NAR, iStock)
    Existing-home sales declined 7.2% in February
    Existing-home sales declined 7.2% in February
    Compass scales back employee stock awards after shares plunge
    Compass scales back employee stock awards after shares plunge
    Compass scales back employee stock awards after shares plunge
    MetaProp co-founders Aaron Block and Zach Aarons (MetaProp)
    M&A will define proptech landscape in 2022: MetaProp survey
    M&A will define proptech landscape in 2022: MetaProp survey
    Brookfield Properties Jan Sucharda and Apollo Global Management's Marc Rowan (Brookfield Properties, Bankside NYC)
    Brookfield scores $438M for Mott Haven megadevelopment
    Brookfield scores $438M for Mott Haven megadevelopment
    (iStock)
    Homebuilder confidence slides for third straight month
    Homebuilder confidence slides for third straight month
    “A steal”: Billionaire John Paulson sells gallery space at steep discount
    “A steal”: Billionaire John Paulson sells gallery space at steep discount
    “A steal”: Billionaire John Paulson sells gallery space at steep discount
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    248 Central Park West (Google Maps)
    Opulent townhouse sale sets Upper West Side record
    Opulent townhouse sale sets Upper West Side record
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.