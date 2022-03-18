The restoration of the legendary Canoe Place Inn property in Hampton Bays is nearing its conclusion.

Rechler Equity Partners recently completed the addition of 37 private luxury townhomes as part of its redevelopment of the property, Behind the Hedges reported. The homes, dubbed the Canoe Place Boathouses, join a lineup including 30 guest rooms and five guest cottages on the site.

The developers plan for it to be open for business by the summer, according to the publication.

The townhomes range in size from two- to four-bedroom spreads. They were initially slated to be sold individually, but the developers pivoted to rentals during the pandemic, receiving an amended zoning designation from the Southampton Town Board.

Vacation home subscription service Inspirato is marketing the residences.

“This additional inventory of townhomes provides more opportunity for guests to have a private vacation experience but with all of the perks and amenities of a resort,” managing partner Gregg Rechler about said, according to Behind the Hedges. (He runs the firm with his cousin, Mitchell Rechler. They and RXR’s Scott Rechler are related but their companies are not.)

Other features of the approximately six-acre property include a 350-seat event space and 90-seat restaurant with outdoor seating for up to 120 guests. The resort recently inked a deal with ONDA Beauty, co-founded by actress Naomi Watts, to operate a spa on-site.

The property includes a pool, a fitness center, private boat slips and a beach shuttle.

The restoration has been underway for years and at one time was expected to wrap up by 2020. The Rechlers demolished a connector between the ballroom and the inn in 2016, leading to community outrage.

Last year in Hampton Bays, the popular Inn Spot on the Bay, a restaurant and inn on Shinnecock Bay, was sold for close to the $4 million asking price. It wasn’t clear what the buyer planned to do with the property, which included four guest rooms and six cottages with an additional nine rooms.

