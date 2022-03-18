Open Menu

Luxury townhomes added to Rechler’s Hampton Bays project

Canoe Place Inn property expected to open by summer

New York /
Mar.March 18, 2022 12:20 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rechler Equity Partners Gregg Rechler with 239 E Montauk Highway (Canoeplace, Rechler Equity)

Rechler Equity Partners Gregg Rechler with 239 E Montauk Highway (Canoeplace, Rechler Equity)

The restoration of the legendary Canoe Place Inn property in Hampton Bays is nearing its conclusion.

Rechler Equity Partners recently completed the addition of 37 private luxury townhomes as part of its redevelopment of the property, Behind the Hedges reported. The homes, dubbed the Canoe Place Boathouses, join a lineup including 30 guest rooms and five guest cottages on the site.

The developers plan for it to be open for business by the summer, according to the publication.

The townhomes range in size from two- to four-bedroom spreads. They were initially slated to be sold individually, but the developers pivoted to rentals during the pandemic, receiving an amended zoning designation from the Southampton Town Board.

Vacation home subscription service Inspirato is marketing the residences.

Read more

“This additional inventory of townhomes provides more opportunity for guests to have a private vacation experience but with all of the perks and amenities of a resort,” managing partner Gregg Rechler about said, according to Behind the Hedges. (He runs the firm with his cousin, Mitchell Rechler. They and RXR’s Scott Rechler are related but their companies are not.)

Other features of the approximately six-acre property include a 350-seat event space and 90-seat restaurant with outdoor seating for up to 120 guests. The resort recently inked a deal with ONDA Beauty, co-founded by actress Naomi Watts, to operate a spa on-site.

The property includes a pool, a fitness center, private boat slips and a beach shuttle.

The restoration has been underway for years and at one time was expected to wrap up by 2020. The Rechlers demolished a connector between the ballroom and the inn in 2016, leading to community outrage.

Last year in Hampton Bays, the popular Inn Spot on the Bay, a restaurant and inn on Shinnecock Bay, was sold for close to the $4 million asking price. It wasn’t clear what the buyer planned to do with the property, which included four guest rooms and six cottages with an additional nine rooms.

[Behind the Hedges] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentHampton Bayslong islandsuffolk countyThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Charles Manger
    Former BHS East End lead to head Compass’ Hamptons sales
    Former BHS East End lead to head Compass’ Hamptons sales
    AvalonBay CEO Benjamin Schall in front of 1455 Valley Road in Wayne, New Jersey (AvalonBay, LoopNet, iStock)
    AvalonBay’s 473-unit New Jersey project advances
    AvalonBay’s 473-unit New Jersey project advances
    LeFrak CEO Richard LeFrak (Pier Six Newport, iStock, Getty Images)
    LeFrak wins planning board approval for gigantic Jersey City project
    LeFrak wins planning board approval for gigantic Jersey City project
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    Watch: How materials science may change our skyline
    From left: George Filopoulos, Metrovest Equities; Lloyd Goldman, BLDG Management (BLDG Management, Metrovest Equities, Gurney's Resorts, iStock)
    The Hamptons hotel that conquered Covid
    The Hamptons hotel that conquered Covid
    Peter Van Scoyoc (Ehdems.com, iStock)
    “We’re losing them”: East Hampton residents bemoan housing crisis
    “We’re losing them”: East Hampton residents bemoan housing crisis
    Greg Coffey and 90 Jule Pond Drive in Southampton (Sotheby's)
    Manhattan hedge fund manager was buyer of $105M Hamptons estate
    Manhattan hedge fund manager was buyer of $105M Hamptons estate
    Kmart closure reduces store count to near zero
    Kmart closure reduces store count to near zero
    Kmart closure reduces store count to near zero
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.