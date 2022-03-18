Open Menu

Rochester rejects good cause eviction

Legislation would have stymied rent hikes of 5% or more

New York /
Mar.March 18, 2022 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miguel A. Meléndez Jr. with Rochester (Cityofrochester, iStock)

Miguel A. Meléndez Jr. with Rochester (Cityofrochester, iStock)

The good cause eviction movement endured one of its toughest defeats at the local level this week as a bill failed to pass the Rochester City Council.

City council members voted 6-3 Tuesday against the tenant protection law, RochesterFirst.com reported. The bill would have given paid-up tenants the right to automatic renewals and protections against retaliatory eviction.

Notably, the legislation would have deterred rent hikes of 5 percent or more — less favorable to tenants than a pending state bill that has a 3 percent rent-hike threshold. Still, with inflation soaring and property owners opposed to the bill, local lawmakers declined to adopt it.

Rochester would have been the largest municipality in New York to pass good cause. Just a handful have done so, but all have been within the past year.

The City-Wide Tenant Union claims that more than 3,000 eviction cases are open in Rochester, affecting nearly 7,000 residents.

“For some reason we aren’t seeming to weigh that huge majority that would be impacted by the law,” Lisle Coleman of the City-Wide Tenant Union told RochesterFirst.com. The city’s population is about 200,000.

Read more

Good cause legislation was endorsed by 14 labor unions in a letter sent to state legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul last week. If the measure does not pass before the legislature adjourns in late June, it will likely be dead for the year.

Albany, Newburgh and several other localities have passed good cause eviction as backers try to build momentum for the statewide bill. In Hudson, a good cause bill was shot down late last year, the second attempt to push a bill through. The previous bill was vetoed by the mayor, but in that case, unlike in Rochester, the objection was that it was too favorable to landlords.

Rochester tenants have a history of struggling to get protections in place at the city level. Last year, a study revealed a 9 percent vacancy rate, above the 5 percent maximum needed for the city to opt into rent stabilization. Tenant advocates claimed many landlords gamed the outcome by declining to participate in the survey.

[RochesterFirst.com] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    good cause evictionPoliticsRental MarketUpstate New York

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (L-R) 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East president George Gresham, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and RSA president James Whelen (1199SEIU, NY State Senate, Heastie for NY, Getty, Wikipedia)
    14 unions back good cause eviction. Will it matter?
    14 unions back good cause eviction. Will it matter?
    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Fed hikes interest rates as inflation concern simmers
    Fed hikes interest rates as inflation concern simmers
    Janet Yellen with New York (Getty, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Another pittance: NY gets $119M for rent relief
    Another pittance: NY gets $119M for rent relief
    “Good cause” crowd attacks homeownership plan
    “Good cause” crowd attacks homeownership plan
    “Good cause” crowd attacks homeownership plan
    (iStock)
    Gen Z renters flood big cities, driving market activity
    Gen Z renters flood big cities, driving market activity
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    Nationwide rent index hits largest monthly gain in 35 years
    Hudson Yards (iStock)
    EB-5 is back: Cash-for-visa program returns with tweaks
    EB-5 is back: Cash-for-visa program returns with tweaks
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    Vornado’s Penn plan, decades in making, reaches inflection point
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.