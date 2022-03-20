One Wall Street is all about the details.

The luxury condo’s kitchens have fluted cabinet doors meant to mirror the building’s undulating, 650-foot façade. The pocket doors catch and close themselves gently, no matter how hard one tries to slam them. The sills of the floor-to-ceiling windows are heated.

But the colossal conversion of the former office building started with a handwritten business plan.

Developer Harry Macklowe’s nine-year odyssey to turn the Irving Trust Company Building in downtown Manhattan to luxury condos is almost complete. Sales of the 566 units are already underway and construction is set to wrap by the end of the year.

On March 25, 2014, Macklowe scrawled out his all-caps pitch for the project. In the document, as he jumps from amenities to views to infrastructure, Macklowe details each opportunity for profit in the aging office tower. The never-before-seen notes reveal the thought process of one of New York’s best-known developers as he embarked on the endeavor:

Macklowe reportedly fixated on design considerations throughout the building, from major matters like the location of elevator shafts down to smaller details such as kitchen fixtures.

Sometimes, the designs hit a bit close to home.

When Macklowe’s wife, Patricia Landeau, toured the model kitchen in the sales gallery, she felt instant déjà vu.

“Harry,” she said incredulously, “this is our Parisian kitchen!”