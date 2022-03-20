Open Menu

Shame game: Queens landlord calls out tenant who stopped paying rent

“MY TENANTS ON THE FIRST FLOOR ARE NOT PAYING RENT” reads the signs hanging above the rental unit

New York Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 20, 2022 12:10 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(TikTok)

A Queens landlord who is trying to evict tenants he says owes him more than $17,000 in back rent went has taken his fight public, hanging two signs on the home he shares with the renters announcing to the world — and everyone driving by on the nearby Belt Parkway — that they are not handing over their monthly bill.

The New York Post is reporting that homeowners Calvin and Jean Thompson are using all legal means to evict Marie and Eugene Lamour and their daughter from the downstairs apartment of their two-family home in Springfield Gardens.

But while the case winds through a Queens housing court besieged by a historic backlog thanks to the pandemic, they took the liberty of letting passersby know exactly what is going on, according to the report.

“MY TENANTS ON THE FIRST FLOOR ARE NOT PAYING RENT” reads the signs hanging above the rental unit and on the side of the building, which subsequently got noticed by users of TikTok.

A family member of the landlords said he hopes the sign will shame his tenants into coughing up the dough.

“The signs are very embarrassing and shameful for them,” Thompsons’ son, Calvin Jr., told the newspaper. “That’s the only voice we have at this stage: freedom of speech.”

Back in July, Thompsons raised the rent on the Lamours’ three-bedroom apartment for the first time in nine years, according to the report, from $1,800 a month to $1,900.

But instead of paying the five percent increase, Kathia claimed she tried to drop off the usual $1,800 in rent, but the Thompsons refused to take it — so she stopped paying altogether.

“I don’t think a $100 increase for almost a decade of living is unreasonable,” Calvin Jr. told the newspaper. “There are plenty of landlords in our situation because of COVID. A lot of eviction cases are backlogged. She knows this and is going to ride this out.”

A lawyer for the Lamours, Andreas Spiker, told the Post the sign is a form of harassment and will only hurt the landlord’s case.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    eviction lawsuitsEvictionsQueensRent

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Piper Sandler's Alexander Goldfarb; Mizuho Securities' Haendel St. Juste (Mizuho Services, Piper Sandler)
    As war roils markets, apartment REITs gain favor
    As war roils markets, apartment REITs gain favor
    Janet Yellen with New York (Getty, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Another pittance: NY gets $119M for rent relief
    Another pittance: NY gets $119M for rent relief
    Jonathan Simon, chief executive officer, Simon Development, in front of Alta+ LIC at 29-22 Northern Boulevard (Simon Development, Alta+ LIC, iStock)
    Simon Development, BPG marketing $425M Queens tower
    Simon Development, BPG marketing $425M Queens tower
    Manhattan (iStock)
    February frenzy: Manhattan rents smash records as bidding wars become norm
    February frenzy: Manhattan rents smash records as bidding wars become norm
    Housing Court Judge Jack Stoller and 964 Park Place (NY Courts, Google Maps)
    Irony rules: Crown Heights family claiming ownership uses tenant protections
    Irony rules: Crown Heights family claiming ownership uses tenant protections
    Mobilization for Justice's Anna Aboody & Councilmember and Chair of Committee on General Welfare Diana Ayala (LinkedIn, Council for NYC)
    Eviction cases “overwhelming” legal services 6 weeks after moratorium’s end
    Eviction cases “overwhelming” legal services 6 weeks after moratorium’s end
    Adam Altman, managing member, KABR Group, in front of 184-10 & 184-60 Jamaica Avenue (KABR Group, LoopNet/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Madison Realty Capital sells $73M Queens industrial site
    Madison Realty Capital sells $73M Queens industrial site
    A&E Real Estate's Douglas Eisenberg with Cunningham Heights (iStock, Cunningham Heights, A&E)
    A&E makes biggest Queens apartment deal of pandemic
    A&E makes biggest Queens apartment deal of pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.