Brooklyn’s luxury market cooled after two banner weeks, with the borough’s priciest listing to go into contract seeking a relatively modest $6.95 million.

That was the asking price for 36 Grace Court, a townhouse built in 1915 in Brooklyn Heights with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to Compass’ weekly report on signed contracts for homes asking $2 million or above.

The 4,500-square-foot home has high ceilings on every floor, central air conditioning, oversized bay windows and 1,100 square feet of outdoor space. It also has a chef’s kitchen, marble countertops and an oversized bedroom.

The home has water views all the way to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Its asking price, the lowest to top the weekly list since the first week of January, was reduced by $550,000 three weeks ago, according to Streeteasy.

The second priciest home to go off the market last week was a condo at 30 Front Street in Dumbo, which was asking $6.59 million. The new condo is 2,582 square feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a 515-square-foot river-facing terrace, a custom kitchen with walk-in pantry and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s the sixth condo at the Fortis Property Group development to land at or near the top of the weekly contracts list since the start of February. Amenities at the 76-unit building include two fitness centers, a bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools and a tennis court.

Last week saw a total of 27 luxury deals in Brooklyn, down from 39 the week before. Fifteen condos and 12 townhouses went under contract. The average price per square foot was $1,274, down from $1,503 the week prior.

The combined asking price for the 27 homes was just over $81 million and they spent an average of 204 days on the market. Their list prices had dropped by an average of 2 percent.