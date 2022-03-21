Open Menu

Equinox facing another unpaid rent suit from Manhattan landlord

Savanna alleges $5M owed from three gyms under parent company

New York /
Mar.March 21, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Christopher Schlank, founder, Savanna, in front of 5 Bryant Park (Savanna, iStock)

Lawyers at the Equinox Group are getting more reps in than the fitness company’s clients.

Real estate investment firm Savanna is suing the company, alleging three locations under the brand owe nearly $5.3 million of unpaid rent, Crain’s reported. Savanna filed separate lawsuits on Thursday in state Supreme Court.

At 5 Bryant Park, SoulCycle and Blink Fitness haven’t paid any rent since April 2020, the landlord alleged. The cycling studio is still closed at the location, according to Crain’s, while Blink’s website lists the location as open.

Savanna also alleged an unopened Equinox at 31 West 27th Street hasn’t paid rent since starting its 20-year lease in March 2021. The location was announced in October 2019, but failed to launch prior to the onset of the pandemic, which decimated in-person gyms.

It’s not clear if the Equinox will ever open, according to Crain’s.

Savanna’s lawsuits are the latest disputes Equinox has faced since the onset of the pandemic. In July, the fitness chain was sued for allegedly skipping out on more than $3.3 million in rent and other charges at 568 Broadway.

Read more

About a month later, Paramount Group sued Equinox, claiming it had a payment agreement with the fitness company during the pandemic, only to be spurned. Paramount wanted Equinox to pay $1.57 million for its original lease at 1633 Broadway, including $1.3 million Paramount was willing to defer until 2022.

At least one landlord has proven successful in litigating its case against Equinox, Crain’s reported, as an appellate judge ordered the company to pay $450,000 in arrears to its landlord at 670 Broadway. Equinox previously sued Paramount at the same building, claiming the landlord violated a provision in its lease by renting out space to Bandier, a rival fitness club.

Equinox was among a slew of companies that stopped paying rent at many of its New York City locations at the start of the pandemic. The chain’s nonpayment came amid a push from Related Companies’ CEO for commercial tenants to pay their rents if they had the cash to do so; Related’s principals are Equinox’s owners.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    blink fitnessCommercial Real EstateequinoxReal Estate Lawsuitssavanna

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fishermen reignite East Hampton beach battle
    Fishermen reignite East Hampton beach battle
    Fishermen reignite East Hampton beach battle
    Caroline Calloway with 205 West 15th Street (Instagram, Google Maps)
    Influencer can escape New York, but not $40K in unpaid rent: lawsuit
    Influencer can escape New York, but not $40K in unpaid rent: lawsuit
    New York Embroidery Studio's Michelle Feinberg and the Brooklyn Army Terminal (New York Embroidery Studio, Getty, iStock)
    Garment biz leases 80K sf at Brooklyn Army Terminal
    Garment biz leases 80K sf at Brooklyn Army Terminal
    MetaProp co-founders Aaron Block and Zach Aarons (MetaProp)
    M&A will define proptech landscape in 2022: MetaProp survey
    M&A will define proptech landscape in 2022: MetaProp survey
    From left: Fridge No More CEO Pavel Danilov; Buyk CEO James Walker (LinkedIn/Pavel Danilov, LinkedIn/James Walker, Buyk)
    Russian sanctions claim NYC rapid delivery startups
    Russian sanctions claim NYC rapid delivery startups
    NYC’s 20 largest commercial deals of 2021
    NYC’s 20 largest commercial deals of 2021
    NYC’s 20 largest commercial deals of 2021
    Photo Illustration of Nir Meir (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Nir Meir lives high life as he ducks HFZ’s creditors: lawsuit
    Nir Meir lives high life as he ducks HFZ’s creditors: lawsuit
    Colliers’ Peter Nicoletti (Colliers, iStock)
    Peter Nicoletti sues JLL, alleging retaliation and discrimination
    Peter Nicoletti sues JLL, alleging retaliation and discrimination
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.