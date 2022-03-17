Open Menu

KABR scoops up luxury building in Bayonne for $50M

New Jersey-based firm closes deal with Ingerman Group and Verde Capital

Tri-State /
Mar.March 21, 2022 08:30 AM
By Gabriel Poblete
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

KABR’s Ken Pasternak and 19 East 19th Street in Bayonne (KABR, iStock)

New Jersey-based KABR Group has expanded its New Jersey portfolio, picking up a mid-rise luxury apartment building in Bayonne.

The private equity real estate firm purchased “19 East” for $49.6 million from joint sellers Ingerman Group and Verde Capital. KABR bought the 138-unit building in part with a $35 million fixed-rate loan with Kearny Bank.

Constructed in 2018, the six-story apartment building, located at 19 East 19th Street, consists of 24 studios, 74 one-bedroom units, and 40 two-bedrooms equipped with island and breakfast bars, quartz countertops and washers and dryers.

The property also features a fitness center, garage parking, a game room, two furnished outdoor terraces and business centers on every floor.

Read more

The building is located in Bayonne’s commercial district and a block away from the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail station at 22nd Street.

Ken Pasternak, CEO and chairman of KABR Group, touted 19 East in a statement as “a new building with best-in-class amenities” in a “rapidly evolving millennial neighborhood.”

A JLL team including Steven Klein and Matthew Pizzolato represented the buyer, and another JLL team including Jose Cruz and Michael Oliver represented the seller.

Cruz, in a statement, called the property “one of the first institutional quality assets to trade in Bayonne” and said it drew interest from regional and national bidders.

KABR teamed up with FCA-Orbita Group last month to purchase interconnected five- and six-story buildings spanning 620,000 square feet on Jamaica Avenue in Queens for $73.5 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Multifamily MarketNew JerseyResidential Real EstateTri-state

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Fishermen reignite East Hampton beach battle
    Fishermen reignite East Hampton beach battle
    Fishermen reignite East Hampton beach battle
    LCOR reveals renderings for Hoboken Terminal redevelopment
    LCOR reveals renderings for Hoboken Terminal redevelopment
    LCOR reveals renderings for Hoboken Terminal redevelopment
    StreetEasy general manager Caroline Burton (StreetEasy, iStock)
    StreetEasy to ban listings, rather than agents, that break its rules
    StreetEasy to ban listings, rather than agents, that break its rules
    More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table with cash in hand. (iStock)
    Uptick in home values worth more than owners’ salaries in 2021
    Uptick in home values worth more than owners’ salaries in 2021
    The Horace Gifford designed beach front home Fire Island. (OneKey MLS)
    Modernist Fire Island beach house designed by Horace Gifford hits market for $3.75M
    Modernist Fire Island beach house designed by Horace Gifford hits market for $3.75M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.