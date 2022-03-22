Open Menu

Rupert Murdoch lists One Madison condos for $78M

Media tycoon to sell triplex condo and smaller unit in Related’s Flatiron building

New York /
Mar.March 22, 2022 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Rupert Murdoch in front of One Madison on 23rd Street (Getty Images, One Madison, Related Companies/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Rupert Murdoch is seeking $78 million for two units in a Flatiron condo tower.

The media tycoon has listed a 7,000-square-foot triplex penthouse spanning the 58th, 59th and 60th floors of Related Companies’ One Madison tower, for $62 million, along with a smaller unit, one floor below, for $16 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Murdoch paid about $57.9 million for the two apartments in 2014. The triplex was built out to his specifications, while the smaller unit was used mainly for staff and guests. Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman, who had the listing, told the Journal the two units could be combined with the building’s approval.

The triplex has five bedrooms, including the primary suite, as well as a staff room. The 57th-floor unit is a three-bedroom with roughly 3,300 square feet.

The penthouse’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer 360-degree views of the Hudson and East Rivers, Empire State Building and the World Trade Center. The unit also has a roughly 590-square-foot wraparound terrace. Its great room has 20-foot high ceilings and a curved glass staircase leads to the second level and an internal elevator serves all three floors.

Murdoch previously listed the penthouse for $72 million in 2015 but didn’t sell it.

Read more

Murdoch’s penthouse is hitting Manhattan’s luxury market amid its rebound from a slow 2020.

In 2021, 1,877 contracts were signed in the borough for homes asking $4 million and above, according to Olshan Realty. The total is the highest recorded in any year since the report began tracking luxury contracts in 2006, nearly triple the number of luxury contracts signed in 2020 and twice as many as in 2019.

Beyond the Big Apple, Murdoch and his wife in December paid $200 million to buy a Montana ranch home to 12,000 cattle from the founder of Koch Industries, marking the biggest such sale in the state’s history.

The Murdoch family also owns a ranch in California and a roughly 25,000-acre sheep and cattle farm in Australia. In 2013, Mr. Murdoch purchased an estate and winery in Los Angeles’s Bel-Air neighborhood.

[WSJ] — Sasha Jones




