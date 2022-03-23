Open Menu

Luxury sales director leaves Corcoran Sunshine for Douglas Elliman

Norma-Jean Callahan will be based out of Manhattan, Palm Beach

New York /
Mar.March 23, 2022 03:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Douglas Elliman’s Norma-Jean Callahan (Norma-Jean Callahan, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Corcoran Sunshine has said “goodbye, Norma-Jean,” to its former senior sales director, who has joined Douglas Elliman in Florida and New York.

Norma-Jean Callahan will be based out of Palm Beach and Manhattan, focused on luxury projects in her new role. The broker said her move into the Sunshine State marks “the next chapter of my career.”

She will join Elliman’s Callahan Group, which the broker formed with her husband, Shawn Callahan. The team handles negotiating, buying, selling and renting commercial and residential properties in both states and running his Florida-based property management company, Limitless Property Services.

Callahan began her career in 2002, ranking in the top 98th percentile of agents nationwide as a rookie at Coldwell Banker, where she sold single-family homes. She joined Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group in 2007 to specialize in new development.

During her tenure, she led projects totaling over $5 billion in sellout, advising high-profile developers like Vornado Realty, The Witkoff Group and Madison Equities, and driving sales campaigns at trophy Manhattan projects including 220 Central Park South, The Baccarat Hotel Residences and Waterline Square.

Read more

In 2020, Callahan returned to residential sales to focus on resale clients, including the buyers of a $14.2 million residence at Vornado’s 220 Central Park South and the sellers of a $13.495 million unit at the Alexico Group’s 56 Leonard. At Corcoran, she created the Hottinger-Callahan Team with veteran agent Richard Hottinger.

“Norma-Jean has spent the past two decades outdoing her own successes one luxury condominium project after another and earning her reputation as the powerhouse agent developers want in their corner,” Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida, said in a statement. “Her thought-leadership, deep client base, and unstoppable nature will be an invaluable asset as we continue shaping the new development landscape.”




