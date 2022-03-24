Open Menu

Blue Moon Hotel fades into bankruptcy

Series of unfortunate events befell Lower East Side property after family deal

New York /
Mar.March 24, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

100 Orchard Street (Google Maps)

Randy Settenbrino hopes bankruptcy only happens once in a Blue Moon. Unfortunately, it did this week.

Settenbrino, the owner of the Blue Moon Hotel on the Lower East Side, filed for Chapter 11 on Wednesday, Bisnow reported. The property, at 100 Orchard Street, has racked up $11.2 million in liabilities, according to the filing.

In the filing, Settenbrino detailed a sordid several years for the property, starting with a 2015 lease agreement with El Idi that came about because of a personal family situation. The lease was a “huge mistake,” the filing claimed, because Idi opened a hostel on the property.

Not only that, but Idi failed to pay rent and real estate taxes and let the property fall into disrepair, according to a lawsuit Settenbrino brought, Bisnow reported. The two sides came to an agreement but Idi allegedly defaulted and left at the start of the pandemic, still owing more than $3.3 million, according to Settenbrino.

Idi then sued Settenbrino months later over a lease-to-purchase option.

Read more

Settenbrino also attempted to use the hotel as a New York City homeless shelter. That plan fell apart, however, after lender Brick Moon Capital attempted to foreclose on the property, according to Bisnow.

According to Settenbrino, the Blue Moon property was placed into receivership after Brick Moon made another attempt to foreclose in January 2021. The asset is supposedly worth $21 million.

Settenbrino opened the Blue Moon Hotel in 2006 after expensive renovations and has been trying to mend its finances ever since. In 2014, the property was listed for $19 million with YGNY Realty. Last year, the company resorted to GoFundMe, where it has since raised a little more than $7,500.

The Blue Moon Hotel might be waning, but according to Crain’s, Settenbrino noted in his affidavit that he did not expect the bankruptcy filing to spell the end of the establishment.

The pandemic has flung the hotel sector into distress. This month, Host Hotels & Resorts agreed to sell the Sheraton New York Times Square for $356 million, or $382 million less than it had paid in 2006.

[Bisnow] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcyCommercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotelslower east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and senior managing director of proptech Jenny Wong (Tishman Speyer, iStock)
    Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
    Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
    Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, Blackstone, along with 345 Park Avenue (Getty Images, Rudin Management/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Blackstone again weighing Manhattan HQ move, expansion
    Blackstone again weighing Manhattan HQ move, expansion
    Yellowstone CEO Isaac Hera in front of 220 West 42nd Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Brits hand over Candler Tower to Isaac Hera’s Yellowstone
    Brits hand over Candler Tower to Isaac Hera’s Yellowstone
    Lev CEO Yaakov Zar (LinkedIn, iStock)
    CRE finance platform Lev in talks to raise $70M: sources
    CRE finance platform Lev in talks to raise $70M: sources
    Jekyll and Hyde at 91 7th Avenue South (Google Maps, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Jekyll and Hyde Club files for bankruptcy with $1.5M owed in back rent
    Jekyll and Hyde Club files for bankruptcy with $1.5M owed in back rent
    Albert Behler, chairman, Paramount Group (Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Paramount rejects all-cash takeover bid
    Paramount rejects all-cash takeover bid
    101 Kennedy Drive (Loopnet, iStock)
    Fire reveals over 100 violations at Rockland County apartment complex
    Fire reveals over 100 violations at Rockland County apartment complex
    308 West 133rd Street and Arena Investors CEO Dan Zwirn (Arena Co, Google Maps)
    Loan default could eject 35 tenants from Harlem condo
    Loan default could eject 35 tenants from Harlem condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.