Developer David Walentas ups the ante on Hamptons listing

Is two a lucky number for David Walentas? The developer is about to find out after listing his Southampton mansion for a second time.

The Two Trees Development founder relisted the home at 199 Coopers Neck Lane for $37 million, the New York Post reported. That is $2 million more than the developer, known for building up much of Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, initially listed the estate for following two years of renovations.

Walentas purchased the century-old home with his late wife, Jane, in 2019 for $11.6 million. The developer intended to fix it up and sell it, dedicating extra time to the 17,000-square-foot property after handing day-to-day operations of Two Trees to his son, Jed.

Jane died at 76 years old of lung cancer in 2020, according to the Post.

The renovation created higher ceilings, larger windows and a four-car garage, in addition to a pool house, solarium and greenhouse. The work cost at least $10 million.

Other features of the home include 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and two powder rooms. There are two gated driveways, and an all-weather tennis court has been proposed, according to the Post. The estate is close to Southhampton’s Cooper’s Beach.

Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens is the listing agent for the property.

Two Trees notched a major success late last year when the company struck a deal with Brooklyn City Council member Stephen Levin to ensure approval of River Ring, its 1,050-unit development on the Williamsburg waterfront.

The developer managed to speed the project through the land use review process in only four months. To secure approval, Two Trees agreed to fund more than 150 units of senior housing in the community district and put $1.7 million toward neighborhood environmental improvements.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner