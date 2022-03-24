Open Menu

Paramount rejects all-cash takeover bid

Monarch Alternative Capital offered REIT $12 per share

New York /
Mar.March 24, 2022 11:15 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Albert Behler, chairman, Paramount Group (Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Paramount Group sounded a familiar refrain in response to the latest takeover bid for the REIT: thanks, but no thanks.

The company announced this week it rejected a bid from Monarch Alternative Capital to purchase the company for $12 per share, a 33 percent premium on what the shares were worth when the bid came in last month. Paramount’s board of directors were unanimous in their decision.

Paramount chairman Albert Behler said Monarch’s all-cash bid undervalued the REIT, citing opportunities laden within “industry tailwinds” and “impressive operating performance” last year, when the firm executed more than one million square feet of leases.

Despite rejecting a bid for the REIT for the second time in two years, Behler isn’t closing the door on an acquisition one day, saying “we remain open-minded to opportunities that could allow us to create additional value for our stockholders.”

Late last month, Monarch made its bid for Paramount; Monarch already owned 12 million shares in Paramount at the time.

“We believe that your team has assembled a high-quality portfolio of properties,” Monarch co-founder Adam Sklar reportedly wrote in a letter to Behler on the bid. “However, we think these assets have been, and will continue to be, significantly undervalued in the public markets.”

Paramount has been down this road before. Two years ago, the company rejected another unsolicited, all-cash offer, that time from hedge fund Bow Street. An analyst said at the time the bid appeared to undervalue the REIT’s trophy assets.

Read more

Paramount has more than 8.5 million square feet of commercial space in New York City and 4.3 million square feet of retail and office space in San Francisco. Leasing activity in the company’s portfolio jumped 137 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter and the REIT’s properties were nearly 92 percent leased on average.

Paramount isn’t going anywhere, but Behler appears to be on the move. Last month, the executive sold his 5,500-square-foot duplex at 1080 Fifth Avenue in Carnegie Hill for $12.1 million. Behler spent 17 years piecing the place together, starting with a $9.3 million acquisition of the original apartment in 2005 that was joined by the purchase of two nearby full-floor units.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateparamount groupREITS

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and senior managing director of proptech Jenny Wong (Tishman Speyer, iStock)
    Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
    Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
    Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, Blackstone, along with 345 Park Avenue (Getty Images, Rudin Management/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Blackstone again weighing Manhattan HQ move, expansion
    Blackstone again weighing Manhattan HQ move, expansion
    Yellowstone CEO Isaac Hera in front of 220 West 42nd Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Brits hand over Candler Tower to Isaac Hera’s Yellowstone
    Brits hand over Candler Tower to Isaac Hera’s Yellowstone
    Blue Moon Hotel fades into bankruptcy
    Blue Moon Hotel fades into bankruptcy
    Blue Moon Hotel fades into bankruptcy
    Lev CEO Yaakov Zar (LinkedIn, iStock)
    CRE finance platform Lev in talks to raise $70M: sources
    CRE finance platform Lev in talks to raise $70M: sources
    Jekyll and Hyde at 91 7th Avenue South (Google Maps, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Jekyll and Hyde Club files for bankruptcy with $1.5M owed in back rent
    Jekyll and Hyde Club files for bankruptcy with $1.5M owed in back rent
    101 Kennedy Drive (Loopnet, iStock)
    Fire reveals over 100 violations at Rockland County apartment complex
    Fire reveals over 100 violations at Rockland County apartment complex
    308 West 133rd Street and Arena Investors CEO Dan Zwirn (Arena Co, Google Maps)
    Loan default could eject 35 tenants from Harlem condo
    Loan default could eject 35 tenants from Harlem condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.