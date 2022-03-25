Open Menu

Agent’s departure leaves rival with exclusive at Circa Central Park

Rachel Glazer says developer does not “need all these cooks in the kitchen”

Mar.March 25, 2022 04:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Rachel Glazer and Steve Gold with Central park (Compass, Getty, iStock)

The Corcoran Group’s Steve Gold is back to being the sole representative for Circa Central Park.

Gold was the exclusive sales agent at the luxury Harlem project between 2018 and 2020. However, that changed two years ago when three apartments at the 38-unit condominium went live on StreetEasy with Compass broker Rachel Glazer as the listing agent. A headline at The Real Deal blared, “Steve Gold loses exclusive at record-setting Harlem project.”

But on March 7, the developer, Artimus, dropped Glazer from the project, leaving Gold again with the exclusive.

Glazer told The Real Deal that there is “no drama whatsoever” at the West 110th Street development, where nearly a third of the units are unsold.

“I don’t think they need all these cooks in the kitchen at this point,” she said. “It’s a great project and the rest will sell soon, and I’m really happy for them.”

Read more

Gold said the project is about 70 percent sold. Three units went into contract in the past week: 7B, which was listed at $2.795 million; 4G, asking $3.35 million; and 9A, which was priced at $8.295 million.

“Our goal is to continue to drive traffic to the field and get our developer top dollar for these units,” said Gold, who gained a measure of fame through his appearances on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York.”

Circa overlooks Central Park from its northwest vantage point on the corner of West 110th Street.

During Gold’s solo tenure he sold Circa’s 3,734-square-foot penthouse for $9.45 million, setting a record for Uptown Manhattan at $2,531 per square foot. Uptown is defined as north of 96th Street on the West Side and above 102nd Street on the East Side.




