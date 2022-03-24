Open Menu

Beechwood plans dozens of homes in Westhampton Beach

Country Pointe Estates houses priced between $2.7M and $3.6M

Tri-State /
Mar.March 25, 2022 08:50 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Beechwood’s Michael Dubb with 44 Depot Road (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

The housing stock in Westhampton Beach is on the verge of getting a boost from the Beechwood Organization.

The developer is planning to build 26 single-family homes in the Hamptons village, Newsday reported. A majority of the homes will be part of a single development close to the LIRR station.

The former site of the Wholistic Tennis Academy at 44 Depot Road will be replaced by the 22-home development known as Country Pointe Estates. Three models will be built, all including six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Starting prices will range from $2.7 million to $3.6 million, according to Newsday, above Westhampton’s median sale price of $1.3 million in 2021.

Sales for the homes are expected to begin in the next few weeks. The construction timeline forecasts the homes will be completed in about a year. They will provide a big boost to the village’s housing stock, which includes only 38 active listings, according to OneKey MLS.

Elsewhere in the village, Beechwood is also developing a four-parcel site known as Oneck Landing at 293 Oneck Lane. The developer is dividing the parcel into four sites for building single-family homes; two of the sites have been sold, while a third is listed for $6.5 million. The fourth site already includes a home and has been listed for nearly $7 million.

Read more

The Hamptons housing market showed signs of cooling in February. Newly signed contracts for single-family homes dropped 45.5 percent year-over-year, while new listings held steady, according to a Douglas Elliman report by Miller Samuel. A lack of supply was singled out as a reason for the market cooling.

Beechwood is coming off a disappointing result in Hauppauge, where its plan to redevelop a defunct school with luxury condominiums for seniors was sunk by a vote against the hamlet’s proposal to sell the Whiporwil School property to the Jericho-based developer. Beechwood wanted to build 128 condos at the site, including about a dozen for affordable housing.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentResidential Real EstateThe HamptonsWesthampton

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and senior managing director of proptech Jenny Wong (Tishman Speyer, iStock)
    Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
    Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
    108 East 82nd Street with Pastor Gregory Fryer (Google Maps, ImmanuelNYC.org)
    By God, you can’t sell that co-op: Church sues to stop deal
    By God, you can’t sell that co-op: Church sues to stop deal
    Nicolas Berggruen (Getty Images, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    German billionaire splurging on New York City real estate
    German billionaire splurging on New York City real estate
    David Walentas in front of 199 Coopers Neck Lane in Southampton (Getty Images, Brown Harris Stevens)
    Developer David Walentas ups the ante on Hamptons listing
    Developer David Walentas ups the ante on Hamptons listing
    From left: Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong, co-founders of Tomo (Tomo, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Digital mortgage startup Tomo expands as competition pulls back
    Digital mortgage startup Tomo expands as competition pulls back
    HUD's Marcia Fudge and President Joe Biden (Getty, iStock)
    Biden unveils 5 steps to reduce racial bias in appraisals
    Biden unveils 5 steps to reduce racial bias in appraisals
    From left: Don Peebles and Al Sharpton in front of the planned Affirmation Tower (Peebles Corporation, Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Civil rights museum heading to Peebles’ West Side tower — if it’s ever built
    Civil rights museum heading to Peebles’ West Side tower — if it’s ever built
    (Crossgates, iStock)
    Rare butterfly could kill Costco, apartment project
    Rare butterfly could kill Costco, apartment project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.