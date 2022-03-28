Fortis Property Group’s 30 Front Street continues to headline Brooklyn’s luxury market.

For the seventh time since the start of February, a condo at the sail-shaped tower, dubbed Olympia Dumbo, placed at or near the top of Compass’ weekly report tracking signed contracts on homes in the borough asking $2 million or more.

Unit 16A went under contract with an asking price of $6.2 million, more than any other home that sold in Brooklyn last week. Spanning 2,668 square feet, the condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a split 200-square-foot river-facing terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Amenities at the 76-unit building, which boasts some of Brooklyn’s priciest homes on a per-square-foot basis, include two fitness centers, a bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools and a tennis court.

The second priciest home to enter contract in Brooklyn last week was a townhouse at 21 Dean Street in Cobble Hill asking $4.99 million. The four-story, 3,696-square-foot home built in 1910 has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an eat-in kitchen, multiple fireplaces, storage space and a private backyard.

Thirty-one contracts were signed last week for homes asking at least $2 million, up from 27 the week before. The 15 condos and 16 townhouses spent an average of 112 days on the market, about half the average of 204 days for homes that went into contract the previous week. The average price per square foot was $1,556, up from $1,274 the week before. The combined asking price for the 31 homes was $99.3 million, an increase of more than $18 million from the week before. The average home did not receive a discount.