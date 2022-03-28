Open Menu

Condo at 30 Front Street leads Brooklyn contracts — again

Fortis Property Group’s Dumbo project has dominated borough’s weekly luxury market report in recent weeks

New York /
Mar.March 28, 2022 04:00 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Unit 16A at 30 Front Street (StreetEasy, 30 Front Street)

Fortis Property Group’s 30 Front Street continues to headline Brooklyn’s luxury market.

For the seventh time since the start of February, a condo at the sail-shaped tower, dubbed Olympia Dumbo, placed at or near the top of Compass’ weekly report tracking signed contracts on homes in the borough asking $2 million or more.

Unit 16A went under contract with an asking price of $6.2 million, more than any other home that sold in Brooklyn last week. Spanning 2,668 square feet, the condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a split 200-square-foot river-facing terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Amenities at the 76-unit building, which boasts some of Brooklyn’s priciest homes on a per-square-foot basis, include two fitness centers, a bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools and a tennis court.

Read more

The second priciest home to enter contract in Brooklyn last week was a townhouse at 21 Dean Street in Cobble Hill asking $4.99 million. The four-story, 3,696-square-foot home built in 1910 has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an eat-in kitchen, multiple fireplaces, storage space and a private backyard.

Thirty-one contracts were signed last week for homes asking at least $2 million, up from 27 the week before. The 15 condos and 16 townhouses spent an average of 112 days on the market, about half the average of 204 days for homes that went into contract the previous week. The average price per square foot was $1,556, up from $1,274 the week before. The combined asking price for the 31 homes was $99.3 million, an increase of more than $18 million from the week before. The average home did not receive a discount.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassdumboFortis Property GroupLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    776 Route 114 in Sag Harbor, LI (Google Maps, iStock)
    East Hampton approves affordable housing initiatives
    East Hampton approves affordable housing initiatives
    (iStock, 109east79.com, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    UES condo snatches top spot among Manhattan luxury contracts
    UES condo snatches top spot among Manhattan luxury contracts
    (ButtonwoodTree at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Elevator outages plunge 20 Exchange Place into disarray
    Elevator outages plunge 20 Exchange Place into disarray
    Douglas Elliman's Kelly Bensimon (Josh Tepper, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Kelly Bensimon launches Douglas Elliman team
    Kelly Bensimon launches Douglas Elliman team
    (iStock, Point of the Mountain State Land Authority, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    “Zero driving” development in Utah to include slots for 41,000 cars
    “Zero driving” development in Utah to include slots for 41,000 cars
    Rachel Glazer and Steve Gold with Central park (Compass, Getty, iStock)
    Agent’s departure leaves rival with exclusive at Circa Central Park
    Agent’s departure leaves rival with exclusive at Circa Central Park
    From left: Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and senior managing director of proptech Jenny Wong (Tishman Speyer, iStock)
    Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
    Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
    Beechwood plans dozens of homes in Westhampton Beach
    Beechwood plans dozens of homes in Westhampton Beach
    Beechwood plans dozens of homes in Westhampton Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.