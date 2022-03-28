Open Menu

Extell offloads Far West dev site for $52M

ZD Jasper picked up parcel with three industrial buildings

New York /
Mar.March 28, 2022 03:00 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

ZD Jasper’s Jasper Wu and Extell’s Gary Barnett with 430 West 37th Street (ZD Jasper, Getty, Google Maps)

Extell Development is moving on from a Far West Side site, selling it for more than $50 million.

Gary Barnett’s firm sold the three-parcel site to Tom Zhidong Wu’s ZD Jasper Realty for $51.7 million, according to a deed recorded on Friday. The deal closed on March 24.

The three-parcel site spans three addresses, each housing an industrial building. According to PincusCo, the three properties combine for more than 28,000 square feet of built space and 90,000 square feet of additional rights, creating nearly 119,000 square feet of buildable space.

Barnett finished acquiring the three sites — two adjacent lots at 430 West 37th Street, 434 West 37th Street and another one at 429 West 36th Street — in 2011 from Central Parking System for $44 million. It wasn’t clear at the time what Extell was planning for the site, but it never came to pass.

In 2014, Barnett made a play for at least $30 million worth of air rights from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. Those air rights were seemingly in service of a potential residential development at the site.

Read more

A rendering from the firm BARCHs, reported in 2018 by City Realty, showed a 32-story project that could accommodate 470 housing units, including 80 for affordable housing. Amenities in the rendering included a fitness center and a rooftop garden.

Extell and ZD Jasper did not return requests for comment.

Extell recently purchased part of the former Walt Disney Company-owned ABC campus on the Upper West Side for about $930 million. The developer scored at least $900 million in acquisition financing to buy the campus from Silverstein Properties.

ZD Jasper surfaced last year when it purchased a 7,500-square-foot parcel at 45-17 Davis Street in Hunters Point, Queens for $11 million. The developer has plans for a 21-story, 90,000-square-foot mixed-use building with 82 residential units.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateExtell DevelopmentFar West SideIndustrial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Multifamily flips spur more evictions: report
    Multifamily flips spur more evictions: report
    649 East 94th Street (Google Maps)
    Flooded by dog urine, assaulted by tenants, landlords still locked out
    Flooded by dog urine, assaulted by tenants, landlords still locked out
    (iStock, Point of the Mountain State Land Authority, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    “Zero driving” development in Utah to include slots for 41,000 cars
    “Zero driving” development in Utah to include slots for 41,000 cars
    Recession-proof self-storage market heads into second boom
    Recession-proof self-storage market heads into second boom
    Recession-proof self-storage market heads into second boom
    Ladder's Brian Harris with 99 Washington Street (Ladder Capital, Google Maps, iStock)
    Foreclosure filed on FiDi Holiday Inn
    Foreclosure filed on FiDi Holiday Inn
    1215 Fulton Street and 2647 Broadway (Tower Holdings Group, Google Maps)
    Foreclosed co-living site sells in Bed-Stuy, and four other deals
    Foreclosed co-living site sells in Bed-Stuy, and four other deals
    (Slate Lending, Google Maps)
    Shuttered Williamsburg Key Food readies for multifamily dev
    Shuttered Williamsburg Key Food readies for multifamily dev
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.