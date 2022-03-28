Over 20 tumultuous years in New York real estate, blockbuster deals were brokered, supertall skyscrapers were built and billions of dollars were made and squandered.

The dramas of this century’s first two decades gave journalist and author Adam Piore ample material for his new book, “The New Kings of New York.”

The book, which is published by The Real Deal and edited by TRD’s Stuart Elliott and Hiten Samtani, covers what Piore calls the “sweep of history” from the end of the 20th century and the days following 9/11 to the pandemic.

Elliott sat down with Piore for a special episode of Coffee Talk to discuss the making of the book, which follows some of the biggest names in the industry from the real estate boom of the early aughts, through the 2008 bust, and up again until the pandemic spoiled the party.

“I remember in New York from the battle days when the Bronx was burning,” Piore said. “And suddenly people are listing condos for $200 million. I never really understood how we got from point A to point B.”

So he dived into the history to research the book, which is available for preorder and will hit bookshelves in May. Its colorful cast of characters includes Harry Macklowe, Stephen Ross, Kent Swig and, of course, Donald Trump.

But for industry insiders, the buildings and the deals behind them are enticing characters as well. From 515 Park to Time Warner Center and Hudson Yards to One57, the book dives into some of the wildest and most important real estate deals of the period.

Watch the interview above for more on how the book took shape. And preorder “The New Kings of New York” here.