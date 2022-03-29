Open Menu

Steve Ross' ex-wife lands on her feet — in a $5.6M Fifth Avenue pad

Jewelry designer filed for divorce in November

Mar.March 29, 2022
By Holden Walter-Warner
Kara Ross and 870 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan NYC (Getty, Google Maps)

Kara Ross is proving to be as capable of making real estate moves as her soon-to-be ex-husband, purchasing a co-op in Lenox Hill.

The ex-wife of Related Companies chairman Stephen Ross spent $5.6 million on a unit at 870 Fifth Avenue, according to property records. The deed was recorded this week, but the document dates back to October, just over one month before she filed for divorce from the billionaire developer.

The sellers of the 14th-floor unit were Oleg and Irina Gutnik. It was last listed in May 2020 for approximately $6 million.

The co-op unit is a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom spread with views of Central Park from both the living room and master bedroom, according to a description on StreetEasy. The second bedroom opens to a 2,000-square-foot landscaped and furnished terrace. A third bedroom in the unit is slightly smaller than the others and has been converted into an office with a Murphy bed.

The 20-story building was constructed in 1949 and includes 94 units. Features of the building include private storage space, a health club, a bike room, valet services and a roof deck.

Read more

Ross is a jewelry designer who has created pieces for the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. Reports of the couple’s divorce first surfaced in April 2021; they reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement when they married in 2003. She filed for divorce in November, according to the New York Daily News.

A legal source told Page Six last year that a settlement for Kara could begin at $100 million, already making it one of the most expensive divorces in the city. It was reported the ownership of Related Companies and the developer’s other business holdings would not be affected.

The former couple listed their Central Park penthouse for sale in July 2019, cutting the price to $62.5 million in 2020.

Kara Ross could not immediately be reached for comment.




