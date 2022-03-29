Just two months after Justin Timberlake said “Bye Bye Bye,” to his penthouse apartment at 443 Greenwich Street, the unit is back on the market.

This time, unit PHG is asking $35 million. Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel sold the penthouse in January for $29 million. The couple picked up the home for $20.2 million in March 2017.

The buyer’s — and now seller’s — identity was shielded behind Menemshovitz NY Realty, a corporation registered in Delaware. The shell company has popped up in property records recently as the seller of an 8,000-square-foot penthouse at 421 Broome Street, which flipped in November for $49 million in an off-market deal.

An entity connected to the buyer also spent $33 million on a 6,400-square-foot townhouse and three-bedroom apartment at 17 Jane Street in the West Village.

Tal Alexander of Douglas Elliman has the listing and represented the buyer in acquiring the unit two months ago. Alexander declined to comment.

The penthouse has 5,300 square feet of interior space, along with a 2,646-square-foot custom terrace. Inside there are four bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, a laundry room and two half bathrooms.

The north-facing primary suite, which occupies its own wing, includes a sitting area and a steel-wrapped gas fireplace. A white oak and glass staircase connects the great room and terraces to the main floor, lined with nine north-facing windows.

Timberlake and Biel were just two of the famous names MetroLoft Management’s 443 Greenwich counts as tenants both past and present, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence and Harry Styles.

Amenities in the eight-story, 53-unit building include a 70-foot long indoor swimming pool with Turkish baths, fitness center, children’s playroom, wine storage and a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof and a central courtyard.

In November, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sold his penthouse in the building for $49.5 million, the unit’s asking price, to a shell company registered in Seattle.