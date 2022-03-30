A waterfront Hamptons home watched $7 million wash away during its time on the market.

A Wainscott home asking $37 million recently sold for $30 million, Dirt reported. The home at 38 Association Road went into contract about four months ago. The sellers of the estate were Frederic and Robin Seegal, according to Dirt, while the anonymous buyer was shielded by an LLC.

The estate includes two oceanfront acres with views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Georgica Pond. The home is slightly larger than 6,500 square feet and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bathroom.

Three of the home’s bedrooms are on the first floor. Two bedrooms have French doors that open to a covered porch; a third bedroom has a private entrance with access to a pool.

The first floor also includes staff quarters with a separate entry and full bathroom, a living room, a mud room and a laundry room. The home’s primary bedroom includes two walk-in closets and water closets, sporting views of the ocean and pond.

The estate is one of Wainscott’s seven oceanfront properties.

The property used to have the former guesthouse of the Kilkare estate, built in 1877, and was featured in the film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” According to Dirt, the Seegals purchased two of the estate’s original five-plus acres in 2001, proceeding to raze the guest cottage to make way for a home designed by Shope Reno Wharton.

Bespoke RE and Ed Pertie of Compass held the listing, according to Dirt. Wainscott only has seven oceanfront properties, four of which have been sold by Bespoke since 2020.

Another home in Wainscott traded hands last year for a similar discount from its asking price. A mansion that appeared in the third season of HBO’s “Succession” was sold by aerospace and military weaponry businessman David Susser and his wife, Marla, for $45 million. The 11,000-square-foot home was listed by the couple for $52 million.

[Dirt] — Holden Walter-Warner