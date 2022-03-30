Open Menu

What Peloton, Lyft and other tenants pay at Hudson Commons

One of few new buildings near Penn Station with entire floors of modest size

New York Insights /
Mar.March 30, 2022 07:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Lyft’s Logan Green and Peleton’s Barry McCarthy (Lyft, Peleton, Hudson Commons, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro, the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need in one location.

BlackRock, Pfizer, Facebook, Amazon. In a world of corporate behemoths and aspiring monopolists, there is still some glitz in the New York office market for the little guy. Or the littler guy, anyway.

Hudson Commons, a 17-story glass office building that sits atop a nine-story warehouse, affords somewhat smaller companies their own corner of the sky near Penn Station — for a premium.

Smaller firms pay above-average rents, north of $115 per square foot, to command a whole floor at Hudson Commons. They include biopharmaceutical company Ovid Therapeutics, executive recruiting firm True Talent Advisory and Brevet Capital Management, which relocated its headquarters from Park Avenue, according to ratings agency Morningstar DBRS.

In the upper portion of the building at 441 Ninth Avenue, floor plates in the newly constructed office portion narrow sharply to between 16,000 and 25,000 square feet, up from the roughly 50,000-square-foot plates at the base.

Getting one’s own floor in a new building near Penn Station is difficult for companies that don’t want an expanse of space. Just 1 percent of buildings under construction will have floor plates smaller than 17,000 square feet in the Penn Station submarket, according to the ratings firm.

Read more

The two largest tenants at 441 9th Avenue, home-exercise equipment maker Peloton and ride-share giant Lyft, each pay below $95 per square foot. The companies spent $168 million and $17.6 million, respectively, to build out their 336,000- and 100,000-square-foot spaces.

A joint venture between CommonWealth Partners and California pension fund CalPERS bought the building in late 2021 for an eye-popping $1.03 billion — the city’s biggest investment deal since 2019, when 30 Hudson Yards was sold to a Related Companies affiliate for $2.2 billion.

CWP and CalPERS put up a combined $588 million for the purchase, taking the remainder from a $507 million CMBS loan. Documents related to the debt package provide an inside look at the building’s finances.

The building was 73 percent occupied by six tenants as of January when the CMBS loan closed, with Peloton and Lyft accounting for 87 percent of rent revenue.

Cove Property Group and Baupost Group bought the former nine-story warehouse in 2016 for $330 million, then added the glass office building on top at a cost of $800 million. Then the pandemic cast uncertainty over office property values.

Pockets of Manhattan’s embattled office market are looking up including Midtown, which leased 4.8 million square feet in the last quarter of 2021 and was the only major office market where demand exceeded supply last year.

In the Hudson Yards submarket, however, there were 2 million excess square feet of office space — in part because the neighborhood had the highest asking rent, $159.73 per square foot. Tribeca witnessed the largest drop in asking rents last year; they fell to an average of $81.27, according to a TRD Pro analysis.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hudson YardsManhattan Office Marketmidtown manhattanmidtown office market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    Alexander Rinke, co-founder, Celonis, in front of One World Center (LinkedIn/Alexander Rinke, iStock)
    German tech firm expands by 40k sf at 1 WTC
    German tech firm expands by 40k sf at 1 WTC
    Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, Blackstone, along with 345 Park Avenue (Getty Images, Rudin Management/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Blackstone again weighing Manhattan HQ move, expansion
    Blackstone again weighing Manhattan HQ move, expansion
    Yellowstone CEO Isaac Hera in front of 220 West 42nd Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Brits hand over Candler Tower to Isaac Hera’s Yellowstone
    Brits hand over Candler Tower to Isaac Hera’s Yellowstone
    Aron Rosenberg, founder, R&B Realty, in front of 32-36 West 39th Street (left) and 28 West 36th Street (right) (R&B Realty, Google Maps, LoopNet, iStock)
    Two Midtown South offices land $52M refi
    Two Midtown South offices land $52M refi
    Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, Blackstone, in front of 1740 Broadway (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Rare flop for Blackstone: Firm hands over keys to 1740 Broadway
    Rare flop for Blackstone: Firm hands over keys to 1740 Broadway
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.