Apartments in the Bronx, Washington Heights top slow week for investment sales

Avi Dishi grabbed an uptown multifamily portfolio, and a Hell’s Kitchen dev site sold to ZHL Group

New York /
Mar.March 31, 2022 07:00 AM
By Orion Jones
346 West 44th Street and 2200 Powell Avenue (Google Maps)

Much like a lamb, mid-market investment activity slowed to a gentle crawl as the city entered the latter half of March.

The three largest portions of a $92 million multifamily portfolio deal in Washington Heights topped the list of investment sales between $10 million and $40 million recorded last week. In Hell’s Kitchen, Yevgeniy Lvovskiy’s ZHL Group picked up a development site, and in the Bronx, a landlord cashed out on an apartment building that hadn’t traded hands since the Nixon administration.

The deals fetched $88 million altogether, less than in recent weeks, and Brooklyn and Queens recorded no deals in the middle of the market. Below are more details:

In Washington Heights, Avi Dishi spent $20.5 million for a 94,400-square-foot building with 87 units at 90 Laurel Hill Terrace $20.5 million for a 61,200-square-foot building with 61 units at 475 West 186th Street and $18.2 million for a 59,500-square-foot building with 66 units at 480 West 187th Street for $15.3 million.

Gabriel Prime Realty bought a 116,000-square-foot apartment building with 126 residential units at 2200 Powell Avenue in Westchester Village, the Bronx, for $20 million. The seller was Melanie Hofer of Good Day Apartments, which purchased the building in 1974.

Yevgeniy Lvovskiy’s ZHL Group bought two adjacent properties at 346 West 44th Street and 348-350 West 44th Street in Hell’s Kitchen for $14 million. The parcels have a combined development potential of 64,500 square feet, or 77,500 square feet if affordable housing is included. Shalimar Management sold the properties.

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.